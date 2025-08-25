Back in Action: SEC Network Personalities Extend Contracts

As ESPN prepares for the 2025 college football season, SEC Network has renewed contracts for several sports personalities set to help bring the action to fans from around the country.



Just ahead of the 2025 college football season, ESPN has announced that the SEC Network has re-signed network personalities Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Jordan Rodgers, Matt Stinchcomb, and Benjamin Watson.

In addition, SEC is welcoming back the national championship winning coach Gene Chizik who previously served as an analyst on the network.

Gene Chizik returns as a studio analyst on SEC Now , offering insight from his Auburn coaching career.

, offering insight from his Auburn coaching career. Cole Cubelic signed a multi-year extension, continuing field analysis on SEC Saturday Night , co-hosting Read & React , and appearing on SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show.

, co-hosting , and appearing on and Chris Doering extended his deal, remaining a Saturday studio host on SEC Now and SEC Football Final, while also co-hosting SEC This Morning on SECN and Sirius XM.

and while also co-hosting on and Sirius XM. Roman Harper renewed his contract, continuing with SEC Nation, Read & React, SEC Now, and The Paul Finebaum Show , while also contributing to SportsCenter AM.

and , while also contributing to Alyssa Lang signed a multi-year extension, continuing as host, anchor, and sideline reporter across multiple SEC and ESPN sports, anchoring SEC Now and having recently debuted on SportsCenter.

and having recently debuted on Jordan Rodgers agreed to a multi-year extension, continuing with SEC Nation, SEC Saturday Night, SEC on ABC , and appearances on ESPN weekday programming and The Paul Finebaum Show.

, and appearances on ESPN weekday programming and Matt Stinchcomb, with over 15 years at ESPN, signed a new deal to continue calling SEC afternoon games and appearing on studio programming throughout the year.

Benjamin Watson extended his contract, continuing to provide analysis on SEC Now and SEC Football Final.

and Back in 2014, ESPN teamed up with the Southeastern Conference to create a new network dedicated to televising hundreds of SEC games across their 22 sports.

Titled the SEC Network, the network provides in-depth analysis and storytelling within the world of college athletics.



Pete Waters, VP of Production: ““We’re thrilled this diverse and trusted group will be remaining with SEC Network. The expertise, professionalism and energized analysis they bring to both our studio and live programming is second to none. Excited to see them continue to engage fans this fall."

