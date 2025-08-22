Find All the Sports, News, 24/7 Streams and Other Live Content in New Disney+ Hub
It's almost like picking a television channel.
A new, centralized, Live Hub has arrived on Disney+, letting users easily find all the sports, news, 24/7 Streams and other content live at any moment, in one place.
What’s Happening:
- A new hub has arrived on Disney+, allowing guests to find, with ease, all of the live programming currently taking place on the platform.
- Not only does it have access to the 24/7 streams - like the throwback Disney Channel content stream, The Simpsons, etc. - but also live programming like sports through the new ESPN platform. Also included - Live reports and programming through ABC News Live.
- The new hub, accessed off of a sidebar on the front page of the Disney+ service, includes all of these live channels and programs in one spot, along with the 24/7 streams.
- There are categories featuring not only what is currently live, but also what is upcoming.
- This new feature comes alongside the debut of the new ESPN DTC and enhanced app service. Meaning if you have it bundled into Disney+, all the currently live sports programming will appear in this area as well.
- The Live hub has launched on select platforms to start so if you don’t see it on your device, be sure to check later as it is slated to roll out to all major platforms in the coming weeks.
The New ESPN:
- August 21st marked the debut of the new ESPN DTC service and enhanced app, bringing the full suite of ESPN networks and services with new personalized features and functionality.
- Designed to give fans more choice and flexibility, ESPN DTC will offer two plans, including an unlimited plan for $29.99/month that gives fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, and more.
- Last December, ESPN+ content was integrated into Disney+. Now, the full ESPN content lineup is available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers , continuing the evolution of Disney+ as an all-in-one destination where fans can watch all the award-winning entertainment, sports, news, and family programming from The Walt Disney Company.
- The new Live Hub is part of that effort.