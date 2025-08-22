Find All the Sports, News, 24/7 Streams and Other Live Content in New Disney+ Hub

A new, centralized, Live Hub has arrived on Disney+, letting users easily find all the sports, news, 24/7 Streams and other content live at any moment, in one place.

What’s Happening:

A new hub has arrived on Disney+, allowing guests to find, with ease, all of the live programming currently taking place on the platform.

Not only does it have access to the 24/7 streams - like the throwback Disney Channel The Simpsons, etc. - but also live programming like sports through the new ESPN ABC

etc. - but also live programming like sports through the new The new hub, accessed off of a sidebar on the front page of the Disney+ service, includes all of these live channels and programs in one spot, along with the 24/7 streams.

There are categories featuring not only what is currently live, but also what is upcoming.

This new feature comes alongside the debut of the new ESPN DTC and enhanced app service. Meaning if you have it bundled into Disney+, all the currently live sports programming will appear in this area as well.

The Live hub has launched on select platforms to start so if you don’t see it on your device, be sure to check later as it is slated to roll out to all major platforms in the coming weeks.

The New ESPN: