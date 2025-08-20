WWE Jumps to ESPN Sooner than Expected with a 'Wrestlepalooza' Piledriver

The landmark streaming deal begins September 20th with a massive event headlined by John Cena in Indianapolis.

The landscape of professional wrestling streaming is set for a seismic shift, and it’s happening sooner than anyone expected. ESPN and WWE have officially announced that their exclusive U.S. partnership for WWE Premium Live Events will launch on September 20, 2025, with a brand-new, star-studded event: Wrestlepalooza.

The event will be broadcast live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the same city that hosted the record-setting 2025 Royal Rumble.

Wrestlepalooza will stream live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

ESPN is the exclusive U.S. home for all WWE PLEs, including upcoming events like Crown Jewel (October 11) and Survivor Series (November 29).

The inaugural event will be headlined by the legendary John Cena in what is billed as his last match in Indianapolis.

Also scheduled for major matches are Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 22 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

For fans looking for an unforgettable experience, official Wrestlepalooza Priority Pass packages are already available from WWE's partner, On Location. These packages include premium seating, Superstar appearances, and more.

A New Home for WWE

The new ESPN DTC streaming service is scheduled to launch on Thursday, August 21, just one day before Wrestlepalooza tickets go on sale.

The service will be the exclusive domestic home for all WWE PLEs annually, including two-night extravaganzas like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, as well as classics like Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank.

Access to all WWE PLEs will be available to all ESPN DTC subscribers who have the unlimited plan. You can find more details on options and pricing at http://stream.espn.com/

Indianapolis: A City Steeped in Wrestling History

While Wrestlepalooza is a brand-new event, its host city of Indianapolis has a rich and storied history with professional wrestling that stretches back decades.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Conseco Fieldhouse) itself has hosted numerous major events, including SummerSlam (2008), Survivor Series (2012), and Clash of Champions (2016). It was also the site of one of the most memorable moments in recent history: the debut of The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns) at Survivor Series 2012.

The city's wrestling legacy is most famously tied to the Hoosier Dome (later the RCA Dome). In 1992, it hosted WrestleMania VIII, an event featuring two massive main events: "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair for the WWF Championship, and Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice. The event is also beloved for the iconic Intercontinental Championship match between Bret "Hitman" Hart and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Beyond WWE, the city was a hotbed for promotions like the WWA (World Wrestling Association) run by Dick the Bruiser and Wilbur Snyder, making it a key territory in the golden age of professional wrestling.

This new event, Wrestlepalooza, will not only kick off a new media era for WWE but also add another chapter to the incredible legacy of professional wrestling in the Circle City.

