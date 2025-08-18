Rich Eisen Returning to the SportsCenter Anchor Chair Two Decades Later

The legendary anchor is back behind the desk for one night only ahead of his official ESPN return in September.

Just weeks after the blockbuster announcement that The Rich Eisen Show would return to the ESPN family, fans are getting an unexpected treat. Rich Eisen will make a surprise return to the anchor desk tonight, hosting ESPN’s flagship program, SportsCenter, for the first time in over two decades.

What’s Happening:

For the first time since 2003, Rich Eisen will anchor the 11 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter tonight, Monday, August 18th, live from Los Angeles.

The special appearance serves as a welcome home for Eisen ahead of the official September 2nd debut of The Rich Eisen Show on ESPN Radio, Disney+, and ESPN+.

on ESPN Radio, Disney+, and ESPN+. Eisen will be joined in-studio by ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes for expert analysis and a preview of the 2025 NFL season.

Following the game, Monday Night Football announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will also join the show.

announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will also join the show. The broadcast will immediately follow ESPN’s preseason coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals at the Washington Commanders.

As we learned in the initial announcement

The Legacy of the Anchor Desk

During his original 1996-2003 tenure, Eisen was part of a legendary lineup including Dan Patrick, Keith Olbermann, Stuart Scott, and Kenny Mayne, who transformed sports highlights into must-see television with their unique blend of wit, pop culture references, and iconic catchphrases.

His return to the chair is a nod to the legacy he plans to explore further in his upcoming SportsCenter-themed podcast, which he has tentatively titled "This Was SportsCenter." Tonight, for a few hours, it will be again.

More ESPN NEWS: