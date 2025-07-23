Back Where It All Began: Rich Eisen's Return to ESPN Includes ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio Welcomes Rich Eisen: Your New Go-To for Sports, Humor, and Pop Culture
Get ready, sports fans! The Rich Eisen Show is making a grand return to the ESPN family — and, in addition to bringing its unique blend of sports, humor, and pop culture to Disney+, and ESPN+, his show can be heard on ESPN Radio starting September 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- The Emmy-nominated The Rich Eisen Show will air weekdays beginning September 2nd from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN Radio.
- The show will be simulcast live on Disney+ every day and on ESPN+ during select weeks throughout the year.
- Originating from Los Angeles, the show will continue to feature an engaging mix of signature guests and drive conversations in the sports media landscape.
- Rich Eisen will also bring his entire podcast lineup from The Rich Eisen Podcast Network to ESPN platforms.
- As part of that, Eisen has announced plans for a SportsCenter legacy podcast where he'll interview former and current ESPN colleagues from his seven years at ESPN from 1996-2003.
- While the show is currently untitled, Eisen revealed on his Roku show that he's thinking of calling it "This Was SportsCenter" to really lean into nostalgia.
- The Rich Eisen Show will continue its on-the-road coverage of marquee events like the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and NFL Combine.
- Eisen returns to his roots, having been the first studio host of Major League Baseball on ESPN Radio nearly 30 years ago.
- Good Karma Brands, ESPN’s partner across digital video, audio, and podcasts, will be involved in the sales component of The Rich Eisen Show across all platforms.
More on the Lineup:
- The Rich Eisen Show will complete ESPN Radio’s weekday lineup, joining popular shows like Unsportsmanlike, Clinton & Friends, Freddie & Harry, Amber & Ian GameNight, and SportsCenter AllNight.
- Joe Fortenbaugh will primarily be featured on ESPN BET Live, with additional appearances on Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.
- Q Myers will remain with the Radio Network as the Monday-Friday GameNight lead host.
What They’re Saying:
- David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment: “Rich Eisen is one of the most respected and recognizable voices in sports media. His ability to seamlessly blend insight, humor, and star power has built a loyal following across platforms. We’re thrilled to welcome Rich back to ESPN Radio and to expand his show’s reach across our audio lineup and streaming services, including Disney+."
- Rich Eisen: “Once we struck a deal with Disney for the video version of The Rich Eisen Show, it made complete sense to migrate the audio version to ESPN Radio, where I got started in the terrestrial radio world almost 30 years ago. It’s just another way to return to my roots with my old and now new friends at ESPN and GKB. I couldn’t be more excited about our future together on multiple platforms."
ESPN Radio Weekday Lineup (as of September 2nd):
- 6-10 a.m. ET: Unsportsmanlike (Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon)
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET: Clinton & Friends (Clinton Yates)
- 12-3 p.m. ET: The Rich Eisen Show (Rich Eisen)
- 3-7 p.m. ET: Freddie & Harry (Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas)
- 7-10 p.m. ET: Amber & Ian (Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons)
- 10 p.m.-1 a.m. ET: GameNight
- 1-6 a.m. ET: SportsCenter AllNight
More About Rich Eisen:
- Since 2005, Rich Eisen has famously run the 40-yard dash annually at the NFL Scouting Combine in a suit, turning it into a charitable campaign called "#RunRichRun." This initiative has raised over $5.2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, for which he received the Pat Summerall Award in 2017.
- The Rich Eisen Show has had a dynamic journey across various platforms since its launch in 2014, including DirecTV's Audience Network, NFL Now, Fox Sports Radio, YouTube, NBCSN, Peacock, and most recently, The Roku Channel, before its return to ESPN.
- The show is co-hosted with Chris Brockman, Michael Del Tufo, and TJ Jefferson;
- Before launching his own show, Eisen was a prominent SportsCenter anchor at ESPN (1996-2003) and was well-known for his humor, including impressions.
- He also famously broke the news of Mark McGwire's retirement in 2001 and secured an exclusive interview.
More ESPN News:
- Watch Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. Uncovering "Criminal Conspiracies" Inside ESPN
- "The Kingdom" Docuseries Explores Chiefs' Dynasty, Premieres August 14 on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+
- Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament to Premiere at Walt Disney World in December
- ESPN8: The Ocho - 30 Never Before Broadcast Sports Including Soap Hockey and Outhouse Racing at the 9th Annual Event
- The Genius and the Game: Martin Manley's Lasting Hoops Impact is the Subject of New ESPN “30 for 30" Podcast
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now