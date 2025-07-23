Back Where It All Began: Rich Eisen's Return to ESPN Includes ESPN Radio

“Rich Eisen is one of the most respected and recognizable voices in sports media. His ability to seamlessly blend insight, humor, and star power has built a loyal following across platforms. We’re thrilled to welcome Rich back to ESPN Radio and to expand his show’s reach across our audio lineup and streaming services, including Disney+."

Rich Eisen:

“

Once we struck a deal with Disney for the video version of

, it made complete sense to migrate the audio version to ESPN Radio, where I got started in the terrestrial radio world almost 30 years ago. It’s just another way to return to my roots with my old and now new friends at ESPN and GKB. I couldn’t be more excited about our future together on multiple platforms."