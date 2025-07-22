"The Kingdom" Docuseries Explores Chiefs' Dynasty, Premieres August 14 on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+
Get unprecedented access to the extraordinary 2024 season of the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports have announced the premiere date and unveiled a new trailer for The Kingdom, presented by State Farm, an upcoming ESPN Original Series set to premiere on August 14.
What’s Happening:
- The six-episode docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs highlights their indelible place in the NFL’s landscape for more than six decades of history.
- It will explore the many highs and lows of the club’s iconic path to a modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments, with exclusive access to the organization’s extensive photo and video archives and intimate interviews.
- The trailer for The Kingdom highlights the team's journey in 2024, emphasizing the high stakes and pressure of winning the Super Bowl.
- The trailer features key figures such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and coach Andy Reid.
- Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures (Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, Full Court Press, Dream On) directed the docuseries, and the producers include much of the team behind The Last Dance (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson).
- The Kingdom was filmed over the course of the 2024 season, and includes unprecedented access into the players’ lives on and off the field.
What They’re Saying:
- Kristen Lappas, Director: “The Chiefs’ modern-day dynasty has been one of the most incredible stories in sports over the last several years. Getting the chance to embed with the team last season while exploring the entire history of the franchise – a saga of euphoric highs and devastating lows – was a tremendous opportunity. Ultimately, the real magic and heart of the series comes from the players, coaches, and executives who trusted us; their candor shows fans how the dynasty came to be, and why the Chiefs are such a singular organization."
- Clark Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO: “This series is a tribute to everyone who has helped shape the Kansas City Chiefs over the past six decades — from my father’s vision to the players and coaches who pursue greatness each season. We were proud to open our doors to share the full scope of what Chiefs Kingdom means, on the field and beyond. We hope fans walk away with an even deeper appreciation for the people, the passion, and the purpose that drive our organization."
Episode Descriptions & Linear Premiere Schedule:
- All six episodes will premiere on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14. Episodes 1 & 2 will debut on ESPN beginning at 9pm ET, with the full linear premiere schedule outlined below:
- Episode 1: Family Business (Airs August 14, 9pm ET on ESPN)
- Behind Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs kick off their bid for a third straight Super Bowl title, but injuries threaten their 2024 season.
- Episode 2: Don’t Judge (Airs August 14, 10pm ET on ESPN)
- Legendary Chiefs coach Andy Reid leans on family bonds as injuries and new additions create major question marks in the 2024 season.
- Episode 3: In Our Chiefs Era (Airs August 19, 9pm ET on ESPN)
- The Chiefs face AFC rivals Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, while the team works to maintain focus amid global popularity.
- Episode 4: The Formula (Airs August 19, 10pm ET on ESPN)
- An ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes puts pressure on Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ defense, with a Christmas Day showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Episode 5: Heartland (Airs August 20, 9pm ET on ESPN)
- Kansas City earns a home playoff win against the Texans, setting up an AFC Championship Game rematch with the Buffalo Bills.
- Episode 6: The Pursuit (Airs August 20, 10pm ET on ESPN)
- The Chiefs arrive in New Orleans on the verge of Super Bowl history, facing the Philadelphia Eagles in their pursuit of a three-peat.
The Acclaimed Production Team:
- "The Kingdom" is brought to life by a highly experienced and award-winning production team, many of whom were behind the critically lauded "The Last Dance." Their previous works demonstrate a strong track record in compelling sports storytelling:
- Kristen Lappas (Director, Words + Pictures):
- Recipient of two Emmys for short sports documentaries (Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible and A Mountain to Climb).
- Executive Producers (many from The Last Dance):
- Connor Schell: Co-creator and executive producer of ESPN's 30 for 30 series and the Emmy Award-winning miniseries The Last Dance. He also founded the non-fiction production studio Words + Pictures.
- Jason Hehir: Directed The Last Dance
- Libby Geist: Served as Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films and Original Content, overseeing projects like 30 for 30 and being an executive producer on The Last Dance. She is a three-time Peabody Award winner.
- Aaron Cohen: Chief Creative Officer at Words + Pictures, an award-winning writer and producer in documentary and sports television, with 32 Emmys and a Peabody Award, including nine Dick Schaap Awards for Outstanding Writing at the Sports Emmys. He has worked on the 24/7 series for HBO and numerous major sporting events like the Olympic Games and Super Bowls.
- Matt Maxson (Showrunner): A producer on The Last Dance and Andre the Giant. He has also served as a showrunner for other series like Top Class.
