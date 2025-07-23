Watch Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. Uncovering "Criminal Conspiracies" Inside ESPN

The Naked Gun is set to continue the comedic legacy in the much-anticipated reboot.
Paramount Pictures has released a humorous video with Liam Neeson embodying the inept Frank Drebin Jr as he attempts to find crimes inside of ESPN.

What’s Happening:

  • The special video premiered on Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel, showcasing Frank Drebin Jr.'s investigative prowess (or lack thereof) as he hilariously misinterprets and "investigates" a series of seemingly mundane sports incidents inside ESPN as high-stakes criminal conspiracies.
  • The video features appearances by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, collegiate basketball star Paige Bueckers, and NHL player Adam Fox.
  • The video ties into the release of the reboot of The Naked Gun, which will premiere on August 1 in theaters nationwide.

The Naked Gun Drafts Some Disney Alumni:

  • Akiva Schaffer, who directs and is an executive producer on The Naked Gun 2025 project, previously directed the "meta" live-action/CGI hybrid film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) for Disney+.
  • Star Liam Neeson, playing Frank Drebin Jr., has a long-standing relationship with Disney's Lucasfilm, having famously portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and reprising the voice role in various Star Wars animated series (The Clone Wars, Tales of the Jedi) and even a live-action cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.
  • Erica Huggins, a producer on The Naked Gun, oversees Fuzzy Door Productions, which executive produces Cosmos: Possible Worlds, a science documentary series now available on Disney+.
  • Producer Seth MacFarlane, known for his work on Family Guy, had early writing credits for Disney Television Animation, including for the animated series Jungle Cubs.

