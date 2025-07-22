ESPN+ Subscribers Can Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP US Open Adventure
Eligible subscribers have until July 30th to enter.
ESPN+ subscribers have the exclusive opportunity to enter a new sweepstakes that could see you and a friend head to NY for a VIP trip to the US Open.
What’s Happening:
- Sports fans who are subscribers to ESPN+ have the chance to win a VIP trip to the US Open!
- The US Open Sweepstakes presented by ESPN+ invites subscribers from within the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old to enter.
- Entries, which require nothing more than an email address that is tied to an existing ESPN+ subscription, must be submitted by July 30th, 2025.
- One entry per person is allowed.
- The lucky winner and one lucky guest will be flown out to New York City for a three night adventure to the US Open.
- The prize includes airfare, hotel, tickets to a 1st round night session, grounds passes to the US Open, and transportation to the event.
- A winner will be drawn around August 7th, with the prize package taking place from August 23rd through August 27th.
- To enter the competition, head here for a chance to win!
ESPN Wide World of Sports:
- Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports is set to host the brand new Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament.
- The event will see matchups from boys and girls team ages U9-U15.
- Also introducing a “supergroup" division for top international U17 and U19 boys’ teams, the tournament is set to take place this December.
- You can read more here.
