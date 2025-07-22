ESPN+ Subscribers Can Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP US Open Adventure

ESPN+ subscribers have the exclusive opportunity to enter a new sweepstakes that could see you and a friend head to NY for a VIP trip to the US Open.

What’s Happening:

Sports fans who are subscribers to ESPN+ have the chance to win a VIP trip to the US Open!

The US Open Sweepstakes presented by ESPN+ invites subscribers from within the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old to enter.

Entries, which require nothing more than an email address that is tied to an existing ESPN+ subscription

One entry per person is allowed.

The lucky winner and one lucky guest will be flown out to New York City for a three night adventure to the US Open.

The prize includes airfare, hotel, tickets to a 1st round night session, grounds passes to the US Open, and transportation to the event.

A winner will be drawn around August 7th, with the prize package taking place from August 23rd through August 27th.

To enter the competition, head here

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Walt Disney World

The event will see matchups from boys and girls team ages U9-U15.

Also introducing a “supergroup" division for top international U17 and U19 boys’ teams, the tournament is set to take place this December.

You can read more here

