ESPN's Michele Steele to Exit Network to "Walk Through Open Doors"

Michele Steele of ESPN has announced that she will be leaving her role at the sports network.

What’s Happening:

ESPN sports reporter Michele Steele has announced on X

In a heartfelt statement reminiscing about her time at ESPN, she shares a bit about her 14-year career with the network.

Going back to her first day on the job at the Boston bureau, Steele began her career with the network reporting on Aaron Hernandez’s arrest.

She would go on to have great moments covering Monday Night Football on SportsCenter , the National Spelling Bee, and the Warrior Games.

on , the National Spelling Bee, and the Warrior Games. Taking the time to thank her coworkers at the network, Steele highlights the amazing storytellers, producers, and editors that she encountered during her career.

Steele is set to leave the network officially on August 1st to explore new opportunities and “open doors."

You can read her full statement below:

“I'm turning the page...

After a 14-year journey at ESPN, spanning assignments in Bristol, Boston, and Chicago, this chapter as a bureau reporter concludes on Aug. 1.

My Day 1 assignment in the Boston bureau was the day Aaron Hernandez was arrested - fulfilling my dad’s prophecy that you really will be surprised what you wind up doing in life. Great times with great people covering Monday Night Football on SportsCenter, the women’s hoops juggernaut, the National Spelling Bee and the Warrior Games, which I loved so much because of my family’s military connection. Along the way, there was a heavy dose of SportsCenter anchoring and a little podcasting, too.

ESPN has some of the best storytellers, producers and editors around, and I’m thankful to have learned so much.

Recently, I shared advice on a friend's podcast for those entering the industry: "walk through open doors." Don’t be too rigid about your career, open yourself to possibilities. It's that approach that got me from reporting on Wall Street to the anchor chair in Bristol and front and center at championship games. Now, I'm taking my own advice.

Up next: Looking forward to building and growing…if you're at AAJA in Seattle this month, let's connect… watch this space."

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Walt Disney World

The event will see matchups from boys and girls team ages U9-U15.

Also introducing a “supergroup" division for top international U17 and U19 boys’ teams, the tournament is set to take place this December.

You can read more here

Read More ESPN: