ESPN's Begins Marketing Blitz with John Cena, Complex, and Lyft for New Streaming App Launch

ESPN, The Worldwide Leader in Sports, is making its biggest play yet in the streaming world with the launch of its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service and a completely enhanced ESPN App. To celebrate, the brand is rolling out a massive, fully integrated marketing campaign featuring everyone from WWE superstar John Cena to iconic characters from the Disney and Hulu universes.

In a clever play on the letter "E," New York City’s MTA E Train will be completely wrapped inside and out with ESPN branding starting August 21. Commuters at the Spring Street station will even hear special platform announcements from ESPN's own Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN is teaming up with Complex for the grand opening of its flagship SoHo store. The pop-up will include a college football & US Open watch party on August 30, an exclusive five-year anniversary Hellstar collection launch on September 5, and an interactive SportsCenter desk. Fans with the ESPN App will get VIP line access.

In New York and Los Angeles, keep an eye out for custom-wrapped Cadillac SUVs branded with the ESPN App. Lyft riders will also see ESPN branding integrated directly into the in-app map experience on launch day.

Expect to see ESPN everywhere. Out-of-home ads will blanket key locations in NYC (Moynihan Train Hall, Port Authority) and LA (Sunset Blvd, SoFi Stadium).

Fans at the tennis tournament can visit a dedicated ESPN booth for an Instagrammable photo-op wall, custom giveaways, and a special appearance by the new mascot, App-E.

In a treat for college football fans, ESPN subscribers will have a chance to win a limited-edition Lee Corso action figure by engaging with ESPN social posts. The figure comes with a College Gameday desk and interchangeable mascot heads.

In recognition of the launch, the National Day Archives has officially proclaimed Thursday, August 21, as "National ESPN App Day."

The Streaming Wars Hit the Big Leagues

This massive campaign is another step in the ever-escalating "streaming wars." For years, live sports have been the primary reason many consumers have held onto traditional cable packages. With this new all-in-one DTC service, ESPN and its parent company, Disney, are making a direct appeal to cord-cutters and a younger generation of fans who expect everything on demand.

By bundling the new ESPN service with the entertainment powerhouses of Disney+ and Hulu, the company is creating a comprehensive content ecosystem that rivals competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and NBC's Peacock, all of whom have been aggressively acquiring sports rights.

About ESPN: A Brief History of "The Worldwide Leader"

ESPN (an acronym for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network) was founded by Bill Rasmussen, his son Scott, and Ed Egan. The network launched on September 7, 1979, with the first-ever telecast of its flagship show, SportsCenter .

. The iconic six-note musical signature of SportsCenter ("DaDaDa, DaDaDa") was composed by John Colby and has become one of the most recognizable audio logos in the world.

("DaDaDa, DaDaDa") was composed by John Colby and has become one of the most recognizable audio logos in the world. In the mid-1990s, the network launched its legendary "This is SportsCenter" ad campaign. The humorous, documentary-style commercials featuring athletes and anchors interacting at the Bristol, Connecticut headquarters became a cultural phenomenon and cemented the brand's personality.

While it initially broadcast more obscure sports, ESPN's growth was fueled by securing rights to major professional and collegiate sports. An early deal to broadcast NCAA basketball games (including the early rounds of March Madness) and a 1982 deal with the NBA were crucial stepping stones.

ABC

