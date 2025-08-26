ESPN Releases ‘Eli’s Places’ Season 3 Trailer

ESPN has released the trailer and details for the third season of its original series Eli’s Places, which explores the country through a college football-obsessed lens.

Eli’s Places returns for season 3 on Wednesday, August 27.

returns for season 3 on Wednesday, August 27. Season three of Eli’s Places spans 10 episodes. Highlights include Eli setting a toilet-paper world record at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner, recreating the original batch of Gatorade with former Florida Gators coach Steve Spurrier, and paying tribute to the late Texas Tech coach Mike Leach with a pirate-themed segment.

In a 2022 Eli’s Places sketch, a retired Giants star went undercover as Penn State walk-on Chad Powers with a wig, prosthetics, and all. The viral bit inspired Hulu’s Chad Powers , where Powell stars as disgraced QB Russ Holliday, whose only path back to football is by disguising himself as… Chad Powers.

sketch, a retired Giants star went undercover as Penn State walk-on Chad Powers with a wig, prosthetics, and all. The viral bit inspired Hulu’s , where Powell stars as disgraced QB Russ Holliday, whose only path back to football is by disguising himself as… Chad Powers. Guest stars on the upcoming season of Eli’s Places include: James Austin Johnson - SNL cast member Bo Nix - Denver Broncos QB, former Auburn QB Kirby Smart - Head coach, University of Georgia Andrew Luck - Former Stanford QB, current Stanford Football GM Steve Sarkisian - Head coach, University of Texas Colt McCoy - Former Texas QB Martellus Bennett - Former Texas A&M TE Kliff Kingsbury - Offensive coordinator, Washington Commanders Bill Cowher - Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Kyle Brandt - Host, Good Morning Football

