Documentary Takes a Group of Climbers from Memphis to Mount Kenya

According to Hollywood Reporter, Filmmaker Tom Shadyac, known for his work on comedy films like Liar Liar and Bruce Almighty, is taking a new direction with the documentary Memphis to the Mountain, which is scheduled to premiere this week.

Memphis to the Mountain, a three-part documentary series, will begin streaming on September 5 on Hulu Disney+

The project is directed by Zachary Barr and produced by Sender Films and Shady Acres Entertainment.

The documentary follows a group of young climbers from an underserved neighborhood in South Memphis as they train for a challenging expedition: summiting Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak.

The series documents the year-long journey of preparation, which includes training with prominent climbing figures like Free Solo subject Alex Honnold and renowned adventurer Philip Henderson.

The documentary was inspired by Memphis Rox, a nonprofit climbing gym and community center founded by Shadyac and local community leader Chris Dean.

The film serves as a testament to the mission of Memphis Rox, which uses climbing as a metaphor for overcoming life's obstacles and building community.

Shadyac’s history in film includes directing beloved comedies such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Nutty Professor.

His more recent work has delved into documentaries and dramas, including I Am and Brian Banks.

Climb the Highest Mountain

The film is a follow-up to the 2021 award-winning documentary Black Ice , also directed by Zachary Barr and produced by Sender Films.

, also directed by Zachary Barr and produced by Sender Films. Black Ice introduced audiences to a group of climbers from Memphis Rox and followed them on their first foray into ice climbing in Montana. That initial film garnered significant attention and was part of the renowned REEL ROCK film tour, a global showcase for the best in climbing and adventure filmmaking.

introduced audiences to a group of climbers from Memphis Rox and followed them on their first foray into ice climbing in Montana. That initial film garnered significant attention and was part of the renowned REEL ROCK film tour, a global showcase for the best in climbing and adventure filmmaking. The success of Black Ice laid the groundwork for the more ambitious expedition to Mount Kenya.

laid the groundwork for the more ambitious expedition to Mount Kenya. It highlighted not only the talent and spirit of the climbers but also the powerful community that has been built at Memphis Rox.

One of the central figures from the initial film was a beloved Memphis Rox employee and climber named Jarmond "Mond" Johnson, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence after filming concluded.

The film's producers hope it serves as a testament to Jarmond's legacy and the transformative power of the Memphis Rox community he was so integral to.

