Tackle the Trailer: Manning Brothers' "Chad Powers" Debut

Glen Powell stars in the new series as Russ Holiday and Chad Powers.
Exactly one month from the debut of Hulu’s Chad Powers, viewers are getting their first look at the Eli and Peyton Manning sports comedy.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has debuted the first trailer for their upcoming football comedy Chad Powers, starring Glen Powell.
  • The half-hour comedy special, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.
  • Following a college quarterback named Russ Holiday whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.
  • In the new trailer, we get a first look at the stunt that caused Holiday’s career to be shut down.
  • Determined to find his way back to the sport, Holiday has a “Mrs. Doubtfire" transformation into the “ugly" and endearing Chad Powers as he tries out for South Georgia’s new QB.
  • The approximately 2 and half minute trailer brings audiences a small taste of what’s to come on September 30th, when Chad Powers premieres on Hulu.

  • In addition to the new trailer, the official Chad Powers X account has shared a look at a brand new poster for the series, which you can check out below.

Speaking of College Football…:

  • College football season is officially here!
  • As ESPN coverage kicks off for the 2025-26 athletic year, two of the biggest voices in ESPN Radio are back as they travel to cities around the country, covering games with their College Football Tailgate.
  • With on the road coverage every Friday and on-location coverage every Saturday, Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow will take listeners into the action with interviews, analysis, and more.
  • You can read more about their coverage schedule here.

