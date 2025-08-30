Catch All the Action: "College Football Tailgate" Returns to ESPN Radio for 2025

Plus, check out a full schedule for this year's coverage.

As college football season quickly approaches, ESPN has announced the return of their popular ESPN Radio show College Football Tailgate.

What’s Happening:

College Football Season is on the horizon, and ESPN is gearing up their season long coverage announcing the return of ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate .

. Set to keep fans in the loop surrounding the action of college football, Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow are set to host the show every weekend during the season.

The traveling show will feature the popular Amber & Ian: On the Road on Fridays, and a Saturday morning broadcast straight from tailgating locations at games.

on Fridays, and a Saturday morning broadcast straight from tailgating locations at games. The series began for the 2025 season tonight, August 29th.

Amber & Ian: On the Road hits airwaves from 7-10PM ET, and is broadcast live from the featured game’s city.

hits airwaves from 7-10PM ET, and is broadcast live from the featured game’s city. Diving into the top college football stories and NFL highlights, it's the perfect way for football fans to start their weekend.

College Football Tailgate kicks off at 10AM as they join in on the action leading up to kickoff.

kicks off at 10AM as they join in on the action leading up to kickoff. The show will feature live reports from ESPN on-site reporters, interviews with players and coaches, and more.

The pair will also visit college classrooms, sharing their expertise with students around the country.

Check out the full 2025-2026 schedule below.

What They’re Saying:

Justin Craig, ESPN Vice President of Digital & Audio Production: “College football is all about passion, tradition and community. We’re thrilled to bring that energy directly to fans every weekend with ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate. Amber and Jonathan are the perfect voices to capture the excitement on campus, and this tour allows us to not only showcase the games, but also connect with the next generation of fans and broadcasters in a truly meaningful way."

“College football is all about passion, tradition and community. We’re thrilled to bring that energy directly to fans every weekend with ESPN Radio’s Amber and Jonathan are the perfect voices to capture the excitement on campus, and this tour allows us to not only showcase the games, but also connect with the next generation of fans and broadcasters in a truly meaningful way." Jonathan Zazlow, Radio Host: “A new season of College Football Tailgate means we’re bringing you the college towns, the campuses, the rivalries, and the tailgates. Getting back in the airstream studio is what’s been missing from my life! There’s no one I’d rather Tailgate with every week than the great Amber Wilson and all of you!"

“A new season of College Football Tailgate means we’re bringing you the college towns, the campuses, the rivalries, and the tailgates. Getting back in the airstream studio is what’s been missing from my life! There’s no one I’d rather Tailgate with every week than the great Amber Wilson and all of you!" Amber Wilson, Radio Host: “I’m so excited to be back on the road for College Football Tailgate at the biggest college football matchups around the country. Zaslow and I have been doing radio together for almost a decade, and there’s nothing we’ve done that rivals the fun we have bringing the listener with us to the most passionate fan bases in all of sports!"

SEC Personalities:

As ESPN prepares for the college football season, the sports network has re-signed several sports personalities for SEC Network’s upcoming programming.

Back in 2014, ESPN teamed up with the Southeastern Conference to create a new network dedicated to televising hundreds of SEC games across their 22 sports.

Titled the SEC Network, the network provides in-depth analysis and storytelling within the world of college athletics.

Including re-signers Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Jordan Rodgers, Matt Stinchcomb, and Benjamin Watson and returning personality Gene Chizik, you can read more about the new contracts here

Read More ESPN:

**********************************

### Headlines

1. Hit the Road with ESPN’s College Football Tailgate: A Weekend Football Fiesta

2. Catch All the Action: College Football Tailgate Returns to ESPN Radio

3. Amber & Ian: On the Road Kicks Off with College Football Tailgate

4. Travel the Turf: ESPN's On-the-Go College Football Coverage

5. Tuned In and Tailgating: ESPN Radio’s Dynamic Duo Hits the Airwaves

6. Ready for Kickoff

7. ESPN’s Ultimate Tailgate Experience

8. Live from College Towns

9. Bringing College Football Home

10. ESPN’s Amber and Zaslow Live For Saturday Games

### Subheads

1. Amber & Ian Return with Weekends Packed Full of College Football.

2. Experience College Football Atmosphere Like Never Before.

3. Join Amber Wilson & Jonathan Zaslow For Game Day Fun.

4. Tailgate Extravaganza: Bringing Epic Fan Experiences Live to Radio.

5. First Stop: Live From College Towns for Headline Matchups.

6. Meet the Voices of College Football: Wilson and Zaslow.

7. Updates and Interviews Straight from the Tailgates.

8. Football, Campus Life & Community: Live from Across the Country.

9. Catch Amber & Ian: On the Road Fridays, Tailgate Saturdays!

10. The Latest and Greatest from ESPN’s College Football Team.