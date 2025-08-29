ESPN Chairman Tapped to Represent Disney in Upcoming Bank of America Q&A Session
He'll be appearing at the conference a few weeks after the launch of the new ESPN DTC and Enhanced App
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro will be representing the Walt Disney Company this year at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference next month.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will be present at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 4th, 2025.
- There, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro will be participating in a question-and-answer session at approximately 1:10 PM ET / 10:10 AM PT.
- The session will be broadcast on the official Walt Disney Company website, and those interested are asked to head here five minutes ahead of the session’s start time.
- In years past, Disney CEO Bob Iger, former CFO Christine McCarthy, and Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro have all spoken at the event.
A Piece on Pitaro:
- Jimmy Pitaro has served as Chairman of ESPN since February 2023, overseeing all operational, financial, and strategic aspects of ESPN’s sports content and experiences globally, across TV, streaming, digital, audio, and events.
- Previously, he was chairman of ESPN & Sports content, where he focused on live sports programming, news, and non-scripted content for ESPN’s platforms.
- Prior to ESPN, he was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media after joining Disney in 2010 as Co-President of Disney Interactive.
- All eyes are on ESPN right now, as they have just launched a massive new direct-to-consumer service and enhanced app.
- You can find out more about the new ESPN DTC and App in our collective of posts, here.
