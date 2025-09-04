Dr. Cox Is in: John C. McGinley Returns for the Reboot of "Scrubs"
The snarky doctor joins a growing list of returning OGs for the upcoming ABC reboot.
According to Deadline, the fan favorite Dr. Cox officially returns to duty as John C. McGinley has closed a deal to return for the ABC’s upcoming reboot.
What’s Happening:
- The Scrubs revival has officially secured John C. McGinley, who will reprise his role as Dr. Perry Cox in a recurring capacity.
- McGinley joins a growing list of returning original cast members, including Zach Braff (J.D.), Donald Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), and Judy Reyes (Carla).
- Series creator Bill Lawrence is on board as an executive producer, along with Braff, Faison, and Chalke. Showrunners and executive producers will be Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra.
- The reboot from 20th Television, which has a series order from ABC, will follow J.D. Dorian and Christopher Turk as they navigate the world of medicine again, exploring how things have changed while their legendary bromance has stood the test of time.
- We previously discussed the announcement of the full series order at ABC of Scrubs.
About Dr. Cox:
- Dr. Perry Cox was the sarcastic and often unwilling mentor to J.D. Dorian in the original series.
- Throughout the nine-season run of Scrubs, he rose from attending physician to Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital.
- In later seasons, he transitioned to a professor role after Sacred Heart became a medical school. It is unclear where we will find him when the reboot premieres.
- Fans of Bill Lawrence's work will recognize John C. McGinley as a frequent collaborator.
- After his time on Scrubs, McGinley was a series regular on the TBS comedy Ground Floor, which Lawrence co-created and executive produced.
- He is also part of the main cast for Lawrence's upcoming untitled HBO comedy series, which also stars Steve Carell. In this new show, McGinley will once again play a college professor.
