The 23 Women Attempting to Win the Golden Bachelor's Heart

The highly anticipated second season of "The Golden Bachelor" is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24th
New season, new possibilities! The Golden Bachelor is back for its second season, introducing a vibrant new cast of women ready for a chance at love with 66-year-old bachelor, Mel Owens.

What’s Happening:

  • The highly anticipated second season of The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24th, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.
  • This season features 23 incredible women, ranging in age from 58 to 77, each with a unique background and zest for life. The new Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens, is a 66-year-old former NFL veteran and lawyer.
The 23 Women of "The Golden Bachelor" Season 2:

  • Alexandra, 67, Miami, Fla.: A luxury yacht sales representative who loves to travel, dance, and live life to the fullest.
  • Amy, 63, Short Hills, N.J.: A bubbly full-time mom who works as a "momager" for her Internet-famous twin daughters.
  • Andra, 77, Los Angeles, Calif.: A retired federal worker who is the twin sister of Season 1 contestant Sandra Mason and is looking for her "boo."
  • Carla, 62, Los Angeles, Calif.: A former model and midlife influencer who is ready to be "madly in love" again.
  • Carol, 63, Villa Park, Calif.: A "girl boss" and family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman who is also a later-in-life college student.
  • Cheryl, 66, Englewood, Colo.: A retired IRS employee who loves motorcycles and nature, and is ready for passionate chemistry.
  • Cindy, 60, Austin, Texas: A retired biomedical engineer who is embracing a "say yes" mindset and looking for love "in the wild."
  • Debbie, 65, Denver, Colo.: A successful fitness professional who has worked with celebrities and still believes in a fairy-tale ending.
  • Diane, 71, Wasilla, Alaska: A hockey-playing librarian who loves to make people laugh and is looking for an athletic and outgoing teammate.
  • Gerri, 64, Rockville, Md.: A home care agency CEO who wants to spoil her man and be "his dessert after a long day."
  • Lily, 72, Pacific Palisades, Calif.: A retired elementary school teacher who performs with her dance troupe and is ready for her love life to take center stage.
  • Lisa, 66, Marion, Ohio: A state park employee and proud "cat lady" from a small town who is ready for a big love story.
  • Maia, 58, Malibu, Calif.: A college sports consultant who is competitive on the pickleball court and is looking for someone athletic, fun, and flirty.
  • Monica B., 62, Huntsville, Ala.: A flight attendant who is ready to hang up her wings and find a lifelong partner with whom she can explore the world.
  • Monica P., 60, Birmingham, Ala.: A cosmetic dentist and self-proclaimed tomboy at heart who loves karaoke, board games, and dancing.
  • Mylene, 61, Las Vegas, Nev.: A casino VIP host from the Philippines who speaks four languages and believes in "later-in-life magic."
  • Nicolle, 64, Miami Beach, Fla.: A nurturing yoga instructor who refuses to settle and believes you can live life to the fullest at any age.
  • Peg, 62, Las Vegas, Nev.: A retired firefighter and bomb tech who also had a professional dance career and is looking for a real connection.
  • Robin, 63, Napa Valley, Calif.: A wealth advisor and vineyard owner who is confident that she is going to marry Mel.
  • Roxanne, 62, Austin, Texas: A longevity nurse who once moved to Costa Rica and won a pole-dancing contest.
  • Susie, 62, Del Mar, Calif.: A realtor and former kindergarten teacher who is looking for a spontaneous man to join her on road trips.
  • Terri, 71, Houston, Texas: A cosmetic dentist and self-taught ventriloquist who can't wait to meet Mel, especially because he has "great teeth."
  • Tracy, 62, Lafayette, La.: An interior designer and proud Southern belle who owns about 100 hats and needs a man who is ready to commit.

Meet the Golden Bachelor: Mel Owens

  • Mel Owens:  a former NFL veteran drafted by the LA Rams, a dedicated lawyer specializing in sports-related injuries, and a loving father of two sons.
  •  After focusing on raising his children, he's now ready to find a partner to share life's simple joys and big adventures. Born and raised in Detroit, he's eager to find his "perfect teammate" in his golden years.

Behind the Scenes of a Golden Season

  • The Golden Bachelor with its charming lead Gerry Turner in season 1, proved that love stories are timeless.
  • In the age of dating apps and ghosting, "The Golden Bachelor" highlights the value of genuine connection, emotional maturity, and shared experiences.
  • For many of the women, like Cindy (60) who prefers to look for love "in the wild" rather than on apps, the show offers a chance to bypass modern dating's frustrations and find a partner who values real-life chemistry.

