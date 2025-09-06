ABC's "Shifting Gears" Gets 3 Episode Season 2 Extension

"Scrubs" is expected to take "Shifting Gears" timeslot after the 13 episode season finishes airing.

ABC’s Tim Allen-led sitcom series Shifting Gears is getting a Season 2 extension with an additional three episodes ordered by the network.

What’s Happening:

’ Season 2 order. Season 1 of the Tim Allen and Kat Dennings starring series sat at just 10 episodes, shorter than a typical 18+ episode sitcom season, with the upcoming second season sitting at 13.

holds a Wednesday timeslot on the network, and with the shorter season, that leaves a midseason opening for another series to take its place. The only comedy series expected to premiere midseason on the network is the highly anticipated Scrubs reboot.

will take the 8PM slot ahead of or if the network will reorganize their comedy block. Shifting Gears ranked at #5 on the network’s scripted series last season.

ABC Reunion:

Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears is ready to get the Home Improvement gang back together!

The series, which follows Allen's Matt as his estranged daughter Dennings' Riley and her children move in.

While Matt has dedicated his life to restoring cars, the real restoration is fixing his relationships with his family.

Home Improvement stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join Allen for the Season 2 premiere on October 1st.

stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join Allen for the Season 2 premiere on October 1st. What throwback and a way to kick off the series’ second season!

