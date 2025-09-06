ABC's "Shifting Gears" Gets 3 Episode Season 2 Extension
"Scrubs" is expected to take "Shifting Gears" timeslot after the 13 episode season finishes airing.
ABC’s Tim Allen-led sitcom series Shifting Gears is getting a Season 2 extension with an additional three episodes ordered by the network.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, ABC has ordered three additional episodes to their multi-camera sitcom series Shifting Gears’ Season 2 order.
- Season 1 of the Tim Allen and Kat Dennings starring series sat at just 10 episodes, shorter than a typical 18+ episode sitcom season, with the upcoming second season sitting at 13.
- Currently, Shifting Gears holds a Wednesday timeslot on the network, and with the shorter season, that leaves a midseason opening for another series to take its place.
- The only comedy series expected to premiere midseason on the network is the highly anticipated Scrubs reboot.
- As it stands, new episodes of Shifting Gears premiere at 8PM, followed by Abbott Elementary at 8:30PM.
- At this time, it is unknown whether Scrubs will take the 8PM slot ahead of Abbott Elementary or if the network will reorganize their comedy block.
- Shifting Gears ranked at #5 on the network’s scripted series last season.
ABC Reunion:
- Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears is ready to get the Home Improvement gang back together!
- The series, which follows Allen’s Matt as his estranged daughter Dennings’ Riley and her children move in.
- While Matt has dedicated his life to restoring cars, the real restoration is fixing his relationships with his family.
- Home Improvement stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join Allen for the Season 2 premiere on October 1st.
- What throwback and a way to kick off the series’ second season!
