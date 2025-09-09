Seacrest In! Long-Time Host Returns for “American Idol” Season 24 on ABC

The 24th season of “American Idol” will air at some point in 2026.

The ever-busy Ryan Seacrest is returning to American Idol to host its 24th season, which is also his 24th season hosting.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports American Idol for its upcoming 24th season, set to debut sometime in 2026 on ABC

for its upcoming 24th season, set to debut sometime in 2026 on He’ll be joined by returning judges

Seacrest, who has never been one to shy away from a busy schedule, has had an even busier schedule than usual as of late, since becoming the host of Wheel of Fortune last year following Pat Sajak’s retirement.

last year following Pat Sajak’s retirement. Aside from co-hosting the first season with Brian Dunkleman, Seacrest has been the only host of American Idol since the show’s inception in 2002.

since the show’s inception in 2002. Idol Across America

This will be the ninth season of Idol on ABC and its 24th overall.

More ABC News: