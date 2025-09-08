"The View" Season 29: Celebrate the Return of the Hot Topics Table with New Merchandise
Catch "The View" Monday through Friday on ABC.
Today, the hit talk show The View returned, bringing in a new season of hot topics and gossip. Now, fans of the hit show can grab several new apparel items and a mug celebrating the 29th season.
What’s Happening:
- The official ABC Shop has debuted three new collectible items celebrating The View’s 29th season.
- The hit talk show returned this morning, September 8th, bringing in a new season of roundtable discussion about politics and pop culture.
- This season, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin return as co-hosts, kicking off the season discussing everything that has happened while they were on break.
- The new Season 29 merch features a fun “Abbey Road" inspired designs, with illustrated versions of the sextuple crossing a New York sidewalk.
- You’ll be able to pick up the design as either a T-Shirt, sweatshirt, or mug.
- Let’s take a look!
The View Season 29 Comfort Colors T-Shirt (Available in Granite and Ivory) $27.95
The View Season 29 Crewneck Sweatshirt (Available in Sand and Sport Grey) $36.95
The View Season 29 Mug (Available for Pre-Order, Ships October 3rd) $24.95
The View Guest List:
- This week, The View is hosting an exciting lineup of guests for the first official week of Season 29.
- While today just saw the co-hosts return for an exciting Hot Topics table discussion, beginning tomorrow, celebrities in both entertainment and politics will help entertain audiences around the country including:
- Justice Sonia Sotomayor (Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court; Just Shine! How to Be a Better You)
- Emma Heming Willis (The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path)
- America Ferrera (The Lost Bus)
- Ken Jeong (99 to Beat)
- Michael Urie (Oh, Mary!; Shrinking)
- You can catch The View on ABC, weekdays from 11AM - 12PM EDT.
