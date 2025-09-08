"The View" Season 29: Celebrate the Return of the Hot Topics Table with New Merchandise

Today, the hit talk show The View returned, bringing in a new season of hot topics and gossip. Now, fans of the hit show can grab several new apparel items and a mug celebrating the 29th season.

What’s Happening:

The official ABC The View ’s 29th season.

’s 29th season. The hit talk show returned this morning, September 8th, bringing in a new season of roundtable discussion about politics and pop culture.

This season, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin return as co-hosts, kicking off the season discussing everything that has happened while they were on break.

The new Season 29 merch features a fun “Abbey Road" inspired designs, with illustrated versions of the sextuple crossing a New York sidewalk.

You’ll be able to pick up the design as either a T-Shirt, sweatshirt, or mug.

Let’s take a look!

The View Guest List:

This week, The View is hosting an exciting lineup

is hosting an While today just saw the co-hosts return for an exciting Hot Topics table discussion, beginning tomorrow, celebrities in both entertainment and politics will help entertain audiences around the country including: Justice Sonia Sotomayor (Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court; Just Shine! How to Be a Better You ) Emma Heming Willis ( The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path ) America Ferrera ( The Lost Bus ) Ken Jeong ( 99 to Beat ) Michael Urie ( Oh, Mary!; Shrinking )

You can catch The View on ABC, weekdays from 11AM - 12PM EDT.

