"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: "Spinal Tap" and "Marty DiBergi" to Appear Week of September 8th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 8-12:

Monday, September 8 Spinal Tap and Marty DiBergi ( Spinal Tap II: The End Continues ) Nigel Tufnel aka Christopher Guest David St. Hubbins aka Michael McKean Derek Smalls aka Harry Shearer Rob Reiner Musical Guest Spinal Tap

Tuesday, September 9 Nate Bargatze ( 77th Emmy® Awards ) Martha Plimpton ( Task ) Musical Guest CMAT

Wednesday, September 10 Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Christopher Lloyd ( Wednesday ) Musical Guest Say She She

Thursday, September 11 Sean Penn ( One Battle After Another ) Owen Cooper ( Adolescence ) Musical Guest Amaarae

Friday, September 12 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.