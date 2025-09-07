"GMA" Guest List: Martin Short, Steve Martin and More to Appear Week of September 8th

The show also welcomes the casts of "Electric Bloom" and "The Morning Show;" Melinda Gates, Dan Brown and more

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 8-13. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 8-13:

  • Monday, September 8
    • Martin Short and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
    • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    • Sunny Hostin (Co-host of The View)
    • Michael Strahan’s interview with Charlie Sheen
    • Joe Buck (Monday Night Football)
  • Tuesday, September 9
    • Emma Heming Willis (The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path)
    • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
    • Dan Brown (The Secret of Secrets)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 10
    • Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez and Ruby Marino (Electric Bloom)
    • Melinda Gates (New funding for women’s health)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 11
    • Paul Rabil (Discusses the Premier Lacrosse League)
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
    • What Fills Your Cup series stops in Orlando, Florida
    • On Our Radar series with Lori Bergamotto (New leggings)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 12
  • Saturday, September 13
    • Hayley Gelfuso (The Book of Lost Hours)
    • Lilliana Vazquez (Style expert; fall looks on a budget)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.