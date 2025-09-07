"GMA" Guest List: Martin Short, Steve Martin and More to Appear Week of September 8th
The show also welcomes the casts of "Electric Bloom" and "The Morning Show;" Melinda Gates, Dan Brown and more
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 8-13. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 8-13:
- Monday, September 8
- Martin Short and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Sunny Hostin (Co-host of The View)
- Michael Strahan’s interview with Charlie Sheen
- Joe Buck (Monday Night Football)
- Tuesday, September 9
- Emma Heming Willis (The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Dan Brown (The Secret of Secrets)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 10
- Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez and Ruby Marino (Electric Bloom)
- Melinda Gates (New funding for women’s health)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 11
- Paul Rabil (Discusses the Premier Lacrosse League)
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
- What Fills Your Cup series stops in Orlando, Florida
- On Our Radar series with Lori Bergamotto (New leggings)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 12
- Performance by aespa
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New York
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, September 13
- Hayley Gelfuso (The Book of Lost Hours)
- Lilliana Vazquez (Style expert; fall looks on a budget)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.