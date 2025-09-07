"GMA" Guest List: Martin Short, Steve Martin and More to Appear Week of September 8th

The show also welcomes the casts of "Electric Bloom" and "The Morning Show;" Melinda Gates, Dan Brown and more

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 8-13. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of September 8-13:

Monday, September 8 Martin Short and Steve Martin ( Only Murders in the Building ) Billy Crudup ( The Morning Show ) Sunny Hostin (Co-host of The View ) Michael Strahan’s interview with Charlie Sheen Joe Buck ( Monday Night Football )

Tuesday, September 9 Emma Heming Willis ( The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path ) Mark Duplass ( The Morning Show ) Dan Brown ( The Secret of Secrets ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 10 Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez and Ruby Marino ( Electric Bloom ) Melinda Gates (New funding for women’s health) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 11 Paul Rabil (Discusses the Premier Lacrosse League) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Book Case podcast) What Fills Your Cup series stops in Orlando, Florida On Our Radar series with Lori Bergamotto (New leggings) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 12 Performance by aespa 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, September 13 Hayley Gelfuso ( The Book of Lost Hours ) Lilliana Vazquez (Style expert; fall looks on a budget) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss



