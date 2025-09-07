"The View" Guest List: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, America Ferrera and More to Appear Week of September 8th

Season 29 kicks off this week with guests Emma Heming Willis, Ken Jeong, Michael Urie also joining the show.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of September 8-12:

Monday, September 8 Season 29 premiere

Tuesday, September 9 Justice Sonia Sotomayor (Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court; Just Shine! How to Be a Better You )

Wednesday, September 10 Emma Heming Willis ( The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path )

Thursday, September 11 America Ferrera ( The Lost Bus )

Friday, September 12 Ken Jeong ( 99 to Beat ) Michael Urie ( Oh, Mary! ; Shrinking )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.