ABC Honors an Icon: “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” Gets Its Broadcast Television Premiere

If you can't wait until September 25th, the documentary has been streaming on Hulu since June.

ABC News Studios’ documentary on broadcast legend Barbara Walters will be getting an airing on the network where she made her name, after premiering this summer on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

From the team behind the 2024 Emmy-winning Jim Henson Idea Man , comes this definitive documentary examining the broadcast legend’s pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry.

Barbara Walters didn't just report the news — she made news. She was a true American original and a trailblazer who broke ground for women in broadcasting. The documentary gives viewers an intimate and raw look at her astonishing career, personal life, and the challenges she faced trying to balance it all as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Walters, in her own words, also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and journalist Jackie Jesko, Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything features unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend, including Cindy Adams, Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Martin Clancy, Andy Cohen, Katie Couric, Peter Gethers, Lori Klein, Cynthia McFadden, Bette Midler, Victor Neufeld, David Sloan, Katie Nelson Thomson, Chris Vlasto and Oprah Winfrey.

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything premiered on Hulu back in June, and will now get its broadcast television premiere on Thursday, September 25th from 9:01-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

This date is especially poignant, as September 25th is Barbara Walters' birthday.

Check out our review Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything, which asks “how do you hope to be remembered?"

