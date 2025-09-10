Cold Case Cracked: Airport DNA Leads to Murderer 25 Years Later in an All-New “20/20”

Correspondent Stephanie Ramos explores how a cold case was cracked after over 2 decades in an all-new "20/20" airing this Friday, September 12th.

When a wife and mother in an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C., fails to show up for work, her boss and husband go to her home looking for her. However, upon arriving, they soon find a crime scene waiting for them. A 911 call prompts authorities to discover the body of Leslie Preer.

While investigating the murder, authorities initially set their sights on Leslie’s husband as a suspect, but when DNA under Leslie’s fingernails points to an unknown male, the case goes cold — until nearly 25 years later, when DNA evidence is collected at a D.C.-area airport, leading authorities straight to a killer.

Correspondent Stephanie Ramos reports on the story in an all-new 20/20, airing this Friday, September 12th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

