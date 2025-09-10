"All's Fine": ABC Developing New Food Truck Work Place Comedy from Chrissy Teigen and the Creators of "Big Little Lies"

ABC is developing a new comedy pilot from David E. Kelley, Chrissy Teigen, Matt Tinker, and Caroline Fox.

  • Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing a new comedy series titled All’s Fine.
  • Arriving from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), Chrissy Teigen, Matt Tinker (Big Little Lies), and Caroline Fox (Night Court), the workplace comedy is set to take place at a food truck park in Austin, TX.
  • Following a pair of sisters who have ambitions of culinary success, they dream of owning their own restaurant or, at least, a food truck.
  • Fox is set to write and executive produce with Kelley and Tinker through David E. Productions and Teigan through Huntley Productions.
  • David E. Kelley Productions’ Shelby Leshine and Huntley Productions’ Tracy Stevens are set to co-executive produce.
  • The series comes from 20th Television.

