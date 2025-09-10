"All's Fine": ABC Developing New Food Truck Work Place Comedy from Chrissy Teigen and the Creators of "Big Little Lies"

ABC is developing a new comedy pilot from David E. Kelley, Chrissy Teigen, Matt Tinker, and Caroline Fox.

What’s Happening:

Deadline All’s Fine .

. Arriving from David E. Kelley ( Big Little Lies ), Chrissy Teigen, Matt Tinker ( Big Little Lies ), and Caroline Fox ( Night Court ), the workplace comedy is set to take place at a food truck park in Austin, TX.

), Chrissy Teigen, Matt Tinker ( ), and Caroline Fox ( ), the workplace comedy is set to take place at a food truck park in Austin, TX. Following a pair of sisters who have ambitions of culinary success, they dream of owning their own restaurant or, at least, a food truck.

Fox is set to write and executive produce with Kelley and Tinker through David E. Productions and Teigan through Huntley Productions.

David E. Kelley Productions’ Shelby Leshine and Huntley Productions’ Tracy Stevens are set to co-executive produce.

The series comes from 20th Television.

Seacrest Returns to American Idol:

As ABC’s hit reality singing competition American Idol kicks off auditions, longtime host Ryan Seacrest has been confirmed to return

kicks off auditions, longtime host Seacrest has been a part of the show since its original season, so it comes as no surprise that he is returning for his 24th season.

This year, he’ll be joined by returning judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Fans can expect American Idol to return to ABC early next year.

Read More ABC: