Chill Treat Alert: “Shifting Gears” Inspired Flavor Comes to Andy’s Frozen Custard

Taste a delicious new butterscotch flavor inspired by the hit ABC comedy series.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating the second season of ABC’s Shifting Gears with an exclusive new butterscotch flavor.

What’s Happening:

  • Andy’s Frozen Custard, a delicious dessert chain with locations in states such as Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Florida and Illinois, is introducing a new flavor inspired by Shifting Gears.
  • This brand new drink blends rich butterscotch, smooth vanilla frozen custard, and a dash of nostalgia into one, limited-time-only sip.
  • The Butterscotch Brew is as full of personality as the show’s most iconic family moments, and is only available for a limited time.
    • Featured in the Butterscotch Brew are:
    • Sprecher cream soda
    • Andy’s made-fresh-hourly vanilla frozen custard
    • Butterscotch syrup

​​

  • Want to add a little pep to your step? Try the Butterscotch Brew as a latte with the addition of rich espresso.

About Shifting Gears:

  • Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.
  • The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter and Barrett Margolis as Georgia.
  • The upcoming second season will see a Home Improvement reunion with Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning set to make an appearance.
  • ABC also recently added three additional episodes to their order for Season 2.
  • Shifting Gears airs Wednesdays starting October 1st at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

More ABC News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now