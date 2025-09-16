Chill Treat Alert: “Shifting Gears” Inspired Flavor Comes to Andy’s Frozen Custard

Taste a delicious new butterscotch flavor inspired by the hit ABC comedy series.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating the second season of ABC’s Shifting Gears with an exclusive new butterscotch flavor.

. This brand new drink blends rich butterscotch, smooth vanilla frozen custard, and a dash of nostalgia into one, limited-time-only sip.

The Butterscotch Brew is as full of personality as the show’s most iconic family moments, and is only available for a limited time. Featured in the Butterscotch Brew are: Sprecher cream soda Andy’s made-fresh-hourly vanilla frozen custard Butterscotch syrup



Want to add a little pep to your step? Try the Butterscotch Brew as a latte with the addition of rich espresso.

About Shifting Gears:

Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter and Barrett Margolis as Georgia.

The upcoming second season will see a Home Improvement reunion

ABC also recently added three additional episodes

Shifting Gears airs Wednesdays starting October 1st at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu

