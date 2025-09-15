The Happiest Story on Earth: Celebrate 70 Magical Years of Disneyland with New “20/20” Special on ABC
Go behind the magic, peek into the future and hear from your favorite celebrity Disney fans in a new “20/20” special, airing this Sunday on ABC.
The 70th anniversary celebration of the Disneyland Resort is continuing with a special edition of ABC’s 20/20 set to air this Sunday, September 21st.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News Studios has produced a special edition of 20/20 titled The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland, which will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort by peeling back the curtain to reveal the magic behind Walt Disney’s dream.
- In the special, various celebrity fans will reflect on their childhood visits to the park, including Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Patrick Warburton and Tiffany Haddish.
- Julie Andrews will reflect on visiting the park with Walt himself, while Josh Gad talks about “working" as a skipper at Jungle Cruise.
- Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will give a special message about what the park means to them and their family.
- Disney Legend and former Imagineer Bob Gurr will give rare insight into what Disneyland was like on opening day and what it was like to work with Walt.
- Time will be given to some of the park’s most iconic attractions, such as Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Haunted Mansion, as well as Disneyland’s legendary parades and nighttime spectaculars.
- The special will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the new Walt Disney Audio-Animatronics figure with the Imagineers who helped create Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger will also talk a little about what the future holds for the Disneyland Resort, including the new Avengers Campus, Coco and Avatar attractions coming to Disney California Adventure.
- The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Sunday, September 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
