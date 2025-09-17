Murder by Protein Shake: “20/20” Uncovers the Sinister Case of Dr. James Craig

An unsuspecting love triangle ends in tragedy in this case covered in this week's all-new "20/20"

This week, ABC’s 20/20 travels to Aurora, Colorado to report on new evidence in the shocking case of a dentist found guilty of murdering his wife by poisoning her protein shakes.

An Aurora family that seemed to have it all fell apart when James Craig’s wife of 23 years, Angela, suddenly became seriously ill with inexplicable symptoms. Doctors ran a slew of tests but could not find the cause, and Angela eventually died in the ICU. When investigators learned about a mysterious delivery at Dr. Craig’s office, a secret life began to unravel.

The brand-new episode includes an exclusive interview with Dr. Karin Cain, an unsuspecting woman who became romantically involved with Dr. James Craig after she says he lied to her about the end of his marriage.

Additional footage includes never-before-seen police body camera video from interactions with Drs. James Craig and Karin Cain.

brings viewers an inside look at Craig’s former office, including Exam Room 9, where authorities — thanks to tips from employees — discovered the shocking evidence that sealed his fate. Additional interviews include law enforcement officers, the coroner, and friends and family of the Craigs. The episode also reports on text messages between Dr. James Craig, his deceased wife, and secret girlfriends, exposing a web of lies and deceit by the dentist who was living a double life.

20/20 airs Friday, September 19th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

