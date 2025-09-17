Class is Back In Session with New Trailer for Season 5 of ABC's "Abbott Elementary"
The new trailer promises more of the same classroom fun we've come to expect from the acclaimed series.
ABC has dropped their new trailer promising a new year’s worth of antics at Abbott Elementary, as the fifth season nears its debut next month.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has put out a new trailer for the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary, the acclaimed hit comedy series on the alphabet network.
- The trailer promises the usual hijinks and fun we can expect from the award-winning series, including some sure-to-be-favorite moments.
- We also learn that Janine will be taking on even more students than before, while Barbara will be working alongside someone who was once a student of hers.
- It’s a new year, but the same old Abbott Elementary.
- The fifth season of the series is set to arrive on Wednesday, October 1st on ABC, and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal (amplified in the trailer above by not really knowing what Kindergarten is) are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.
- Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
- Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.
Award Winning Abbott:
- Abbott Elementary has been an Emmy favorite since its debut, with wins for writing and acting.
- In 2022, the series was nominated 7 times, with Brunson taking home her first trophy not only for her lead role in the series, but also for the writing in the series.
- That same year, Sheryl Lee Ralph also took home the award for her performance of Barbara Howard in the series. Brunson would win the acting Emmy again in 2023.
- Recently, Abbott had nominations at the Emmys which took place last weekend, but sadly didn’t take home any of their awards, where they were nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, Writing for a Comedy Series, and Supporting Actress (twice, for Sheryl Lee Ralph and for Janelle James).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com