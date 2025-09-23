An Early Look at The Grid: Disney+ Debuts New "TRON: Ares" Special Look

With just a few weeks until moviegoers will return to The Grid, Disney+ subscribers can get an extended sneak peek at the upcoming TRON: Ares film.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced on X TRON: Ares .

. The third entry into the TRON franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program sent into the real world.

franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program sent into the real world. Sent on a dangerous mission, this is the first time humanity will encounter intelligent AI beings outside of The Grid.

As tension between the digital world and real world arises, fans can expect action in the form of real world lightcycle chases, combat, and more.

The new preview is about 6 minutes including a 4 and a half minute scene, showing Evan Peters’ Julian Dillinger announcing a brand new way to bring digital realm items into the real world.

Unveiling a special tank that was rezzed in seconds, Dillinger promises war preparation in “5 minutes."

Inside the tank, which is also known as DARRT, the soldier “of the future," Ares, is revealed

Treated as the “ultimate" and “expendable" soldier, we get our first look at the titular character’s creation.

In addition to the scene, fans also get an updated trailer with even more of the already incredible Nine Inch Nails score.

You can check it out on Disney+ now!

Get a special look at Tron: Ares now on Disney+. And experience the film October 10, only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/NNalTI7LWH — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 22, 2025

TRON: Ares is rezzing into theaters on October 10th.

TRON: Ares at Disney Parks:

In celebration of the new film, Magic Kingdom Disneyland TRON: Ares overlays for TRON Lightcycle / Run and TRON Lightcycle Power / Run.

overlays for TRON Lightcycle / Run and TRON Lightcycle Power / Run. Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.

Read More TRON: Ares: