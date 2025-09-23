An Early Look at The Grid: Disney+ Debuts New "TRON: Ares" Special Look
"TRON: Ares" hits theaters on October 10th.
With just a few weeks until moviegoers will return to The Grid, Disney+ subscribers can get an extended sneak peek at the upcoming TRON: Ares film.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has announced on X that subscribers can now stream a brand new special look at the upcoming film, TRON: Ares.
- The third entry into the TRON franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program sent into the real world.
- Sent on a dangerous mission, this is the first time humanity will encounter intelligent AI beings outside of The Grid.
- As tension between the digital world and real world arises, fans can expect action in the form of real world lightcycle chases, combat, and more.
- The new preview is about 6 minutes including a 4 and a half minute scene, showing Evan Peters’ Julian Dillinger announcing a brand new way to bring digital realm items into the real world.
- Unveiling a special tank that was rezzed in seconds, Dillinger promises war preparation in “5 minutes."
- Inside the tank, which is also known as DARRT, the soldier “of the future," Ares, is revealed
- Treated as the “ultimate" and “expendable" soldier, we get our first look at the titular character’s creation.
- In addition to the scene, fans also get an updated trailer with even more of the already incredible Nine Inch Nails score.
- You can check it out on Disney+ now!
- TRON: Ares is rezzing into theaters on October 10th.
TRON: Ares at Disney Parks:
- In celebration of the new film, Magic Kingdom and Shanghai Disneyland have debuted new TRON: Ares overlays for TRON Lightcycle / Run and TRON Lightcycle Power / Run.
- Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.
Read More TRON: Ares: