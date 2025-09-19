From the Grid to Your Ears: "TRON: Ares" Score by Nine Inch Nails Available Now

Step into the grid with Nine Inch Nails' debut film score.

The TRON: Ares soundtrack has officially been released, featuring brand-new original music from Nine Inch Nails.

What’s Happening:

The TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was released today via Interscope Records.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was released today via Interscope Records. The score features all-new music by Nine Inch Nails, marking their first-ever film score under the band’s name.

Described as one of Nine Inch Nails’ most compelling works, blending analog soul with digital dread.

The score pulses with menace, melancholy, and momentum, capturing the film’s tone.

Bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have previously composed 20 scores under their own names, earning 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award, and an Emmy Award.

As a project from Nine Inch Nails, the TRON: Ares soundtrack marks a bold break from their past film scores. The album erupts with the band’s full force, redefining what music in film can be with pulsating synths, distorted textures and haunting melodies.

soundtrack marks a bold break from their past film scores. The album erupts with the band’s full force, redefining what music in film can be with pulsating synths, distorted textures and haunting melodies. The TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List includes: 1. Init 2. Forked Reality 3. As Alive as You Need Me to Be (features vocals) 4. Echoes 5. This Changes Everything 6. In the Image Of 7. I Know You Can Feel It (features vocals) 8. Permanence 9. Infiltrator 10. 100% Expendable 11. Still Remains 12. Who Wants to Live Forever? (features vocals) 13. Building Better Worlds 14. Target Identified 15. Daemonize 16. Empathetic Response 17. What Have You Done? 18. A Question of Trust 19. Ghost in the Machine 20. No Going Back 21. Nemesis 22. New Directive 23. Out in the World 24. Shadow Over Me

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List includes: Listen to the official soundtrack now TRON: Ares releases in theaters on October 10, 2025.

About Tron: Ares:

Tron: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.

is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025. Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

The film stars: Jared Leto as Ares Greta Lee Evan Peters Hasan Minhaj Jodie Turner-Smith Arturo Castro Cameron Monaghan Gillian Anderson Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn



More Tron: Ares News: