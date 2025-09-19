From the Grid to Your Ears: "TRON: Ares" Score by Nine Inch Nails Available Now
Step into the grid with Nine Inch Nails' debut film score.
The TRON: Ares soundtrack has officially been released, featuring brand-new original music from Nine Inch Nails.
What’s Happening:
- The TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was released today via Interscope Records.
- The score features all-new music by Nine Inch Nails, marking their first-ever film score under the band’s name.
- Described as one of Nine Inch Nails’ most compelling works, blending analog soul with digital dread.
- The score pulses with menace, melancholy, and momentum, capturing the film’s tone.
- Bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have previously composed 20 scores under their own names, earning 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award, and an Emmy Award.
- As a project from Nine Inch Nails, the TRON: Ares soundtrack marks a bold break from their past film scores. The album erupts with the band’s full force, redefining what music in film can be with pulsating synths, distorted textures and haunting melodies.
- The TRON: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List includes:
- 1. Init
- 2. Forked Reality
- 3. As Alive as You Need Me to Be (features vocals)
- 4. Echoes
- 5. This Changes Everything
- 6. In the Image Of
- 7. I Know You Can Feel It (features vocals)
- 8. Permanence
- 9. Infiltrator
- 10. 100% Expendable
- 11. Still Remains
- 12. Who Wants to Live Forever? (features vocals)
- 13. Building Better Worlds
- 14. Target Identified
- 15. Daemonize
- 16. Empathetic Response
- 17. What Have You Done?
- 18. A Question of Trust
- 19. Ghost in the Machine
- 20. No Going Back
- 21. Nemesis
- 22. New Directive
- 23. Out in the World
- 24. Shadow Over Me
- Listen to the official soundtrack now before TRON: Ares releases in theaters on October 10, 2025.
About Tron: Ares:
- Tron: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.
- Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The film stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
More Tron: Ares News: