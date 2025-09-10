New “TRON: Ares” Preview Focuses on Kevin Flynn’s Story So Far
Jeff Bridges’ character’s journey from the original film to “Legacy” and “Ares” gets the spotlight.
It’s still all in the wrist, as an extended new promo for TRON: Ares puts the focus on Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn and the character’s 43 year cinematic history.
What’s Happening:
- Titled “Flynn Lives," the new promo begins with a recap/montage of footage from the first two films in the series, 1982’s TRON and 2010’s TRON: Legacy, narrated by Flynn, describing his experiences with the Grid and setting the stage for where things will go in Ares as he says “Those worlds will come to ours."
- From there, we go into more typical Ares trailer footage, including the program Ares (Jared Leto) being greeted by Flynn himself (with “Greetings, Program!" of course) in an area that sure seems to resemble the original grid from the first TRON.
- In a cool touch, the preview ends with the original TRON logo morphing into the version used for TRON: Legacy before one more shift into the TRON: Ares version.
- Kevin Flynn has been the one mainstay for TRON, with Bridges the only actor – that we know of at this point at least – to appear in all three films. Of course, one does have to wonder about Bruce Boxleitner, who was in both TRON and TRON: Legacy as well, and not only played Kevin’s friend, Alan Bradley, but the title character of Tron himself. Will he make an appearance or at least be discussed in Ares?
- Other connections to TRON’s history we know of in Ares include Gillian Anderson and Evan Peters playing Elisabth and Julian Dillinger, a mother and son who are related to TRON’s original human antagonist, ENCOM Senior Vice President Ed Dillinger (played by the late David Warner).
- TRON: Ares premieres in theaters on October 10th, 2025.
