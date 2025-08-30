Revisit The Grid with Remastered TRON Titles on Digital and Physical Media Next Month
The groundbreaking 1982 classic known for its pioneering computer graphics and its sequel arrive in 4K Ultra HD
Ahead of the third film in the franchise, the first two films, TRON and TRON: Legacy, are set to get a remastered digital and physical media release next month.
What’s Happening:
- Destination D23 attendees were treated to a large number of reveals from the world of Walt Disney Pictures earlier this morning.
- As part of the fun, more TRON: Ares news was announced, including the reveal that the TRON-based attractions at both Walt Disney World and at Shanghai Disneyland will have a temporary overlay for the new film, giving the popular coaster attraction a red aesthetic and an onboard soundtrack featuring Nine Inch Nails - as they supply the soundtrack to the new film.
- Along with that, fans of the first two films were also treated to some exciting news that the original TRON and its sequel, TRON: Legacy will both be fully remastered in 4K Ultra HD.
- The arrival of this physical media is happening sooner than you might think too, with both titles being available everywhere on both digital and Blu-Ray Steelbooks starting on September 16th.
- TRON, originally released in 1982, was a groundbreaking film, famous for being one of the first films to incorporate large amounts of CGI. Directed by Steven Lisberger, TRON helped lay the foundation for the digital effects revolution in filmmaking.
- Outside of tech, the story itself follows Kevin Flynn (played by Jeff Bridges), a gifted computer programmer and former employee of the company ENCOM. Flynn has had his video game designs stolen and is trying to hack into ENCOM’s system after leaving the company to find evidence that a fellow executive stole them. During his hacking attempt, Flynn is digitized by a laser and transported into the digital world, called The Grid - a virtual realm inside the computer. There, programs are personified as human-esque avatars and serve the Master Control Program (MCP) in gladiator-esque games.
- Almost three decades later, fans got a sequel to the film (set in the same amount of time between them) when TRON: Legacy came out back in 2010, following the rebellious son of Kevin Flynn, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), as he ventures back to his father’s old arcade/office after getting a strange message and gets beamed into the digital world himself while on a quest to find his missing father.
- There, he discovers that his father has been trapped inside for decades, where a program in the likeness of his father, CLU, has taken control of The Grid, and is making an attempt to get out into the real world while the portal is open.
- Now, Sam must team up with an ISO named Quorra (Olivia Wilde), who has a mysterious origin herself and might just be the last of her kind, to stop CLU and get themselves back into the real world while keeping CLU out.
- Now, the entry, TRON: Ares, is the highly anticipated next installment in the TRON franchise, follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The film stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
- TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10th, with the remastered original film and sequel arriving on September 16th.
