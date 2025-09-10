Dig the Biodigital Jazz on these New “TRON: Ares” IMAX Character Posters

Six new images spotlight the stars of the third “TRON” movie.

With TRON: Ares opening next month, several new character posters for the film have been released, while also touting the third TRON film’s IMAX release.

The six characters posters include Jared Leto as Ares

Greta Lee as Eve Kim

Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger

Gillian Anderson as Elisabeth Dillinger

Jodie Turner-Smith as Athena

And Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn.

Besides pushing the film’s availability in IMAX, the posters also prominently feature the Nine Inch Nails logo, with the promotional campaign definitely leaning into the excitement over the film’s original music.

Also, did anyone else get a bit of déjà vu looking at these character posters? The way each character has the line of light going down one eye definitely evoked some familiarity for me… and I realized it was for The Force Awakens character posters from a decade ago, which each used a different object to cover each character’s eye.

More on TRON: Ares

TRON: Ares premieres in theaters on October 10th, 2025.

premieres in theaters on October 10th, 2025. Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares (Jared Leto), a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

Tickets are now on sale for special TRON triple features