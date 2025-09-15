Master Control Takes Over: “TRON: Ares” Overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run Debuts at the Magic Kingdom

One month before the film’s premiere, the “TRON: Ares” overlay to TRON Lightcycle / Run has debuted at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

First announced at Destination D23

You’ll first notice something is different as you are digitized into the world of TRON and everything turns red.

Once on board, your lightcycle is hacked by Master Control who hacks into the program with a new directive: to spread his code throughout the Grid.

Replacing the blue and orange hues of the ride, you’ll weave through twisting tunnels of vibrant red and orange light trails, feeling the rush of wind and the surge of acceleration as you compete in a dazzling Lightcycle race.

The overlay features the pulsating industrial sounds of Nine Inch Nails’ soundtrack to the film

Fans of Daft Punk’s music from TRON: Legacy need not fear, as that music still can be heard all around the attraction.

Take a ride aboard the TRON: Ares overlay of TRON Lightcycle / Run for yourself in the video below.

No end date has been announced for this experience, although it has been stated that it will only run for a limited time.

The overlay will also debut at Shanghai Disneyland’s version of the attraction tomorrow, September 16th.

More on TRON: Ares

TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10th, 2025.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

The film stars:
Jared Leto as Ares
Greta Lee
Evan Peters
Hasan Minhaj
Jodie Turner-Smith
Arturo Castro
Cameron Monaghan
Gillian Anderson
Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn



