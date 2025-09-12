Red Carpet Cooking: Celebrity Chefs Set to Appear at Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic
The two chefs also have their own restaurants on-site at the popular Walt Disney World hotels.
This year’s Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is weeks away, and we’re learning more about two celebrity chefs who will be on scene for the popular culinary event.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrity chefs Todd English and Michael Mina will headline the 2025 Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, appearing for meet-and-greets during the two-night event and each hosting their own signature tasting experience - a first for the 16th annual event.
- Set in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a vibrant street party featuring world-class cuisine, international wine and beer tastings and live entertainment.
- The event features unlimited food and beverage tastings for four hours each night, with dishes from the resort’s 23 restaurants and lounges, plus themed areas such as Chinatown, Carnival Corner and For the Love of Florida.
- Both chefs, known for their award-winning cuisines, acclaimed restaurant concepts, bestselling cookbooks and television appearances, bring a strong culinary presence to the hotel complex. Todd English’s bluezoo and Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina are both located at the Walt Disney World Dolphin.
- During the outdoor festival, guests will enjoy specially curated tastings from each chef’s on-site restaurant and have the opportunity to meet the chefs along the property’s scenic causeway, with English scheduled to appear both nights and Mina scheduled to appear on Saturday, Nov. 15.
- Each chef will also host his own signature tasting experience with beverage pairings:
- On Friday, Nov. 14, Chef English will host “A Culinary Journey Through Asia," a curated voyage through Asia’s rich culinary heritage, interpreted through global gastronomy and Todd English’s signature style. The five courses include: Bluefin Tuna trio; smoked scallop crudo; miso carbonara udon; Koji-cured short rib & maitake; and layered matcha crisps with white chocolate. Each is exquisitely paired with sake or wine.
- On Saturday, Nov. 15, Chef Mina will host “A Global Inspired Tour With Flair," a culinary journey filled with storytelling, education and a touch of humor. Thoughtfully paired with magnificent wines and a decadent dessert cocktail, the dinner’s five courses feature: bacon-wrapped scallop; white truffle agnolotti; miso broiled seabass; slow roasted prime rib; and the Bourbon Steak candy bar.
The Signature Tasting Experiences with Chef Mina and Chef English will take place at 3:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $185 per person, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased at the official website now..
- Now in its 16th year, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will take place Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 5-9 p.m. each evening.
- Guests attending both nights can save 10 percent with a bundle ticket option and experience each night’s unique menu for the ultimate culinary tasting.
Classic Info:
- The 2025 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is set to take place at the popular Walt Disney World hotels from Friday, November 14th and Saturday November 15th this year.
- Each night, taking place from 5:00 - 9:00 PM, offers up the chance for guests to enjoy unlimited food and beverages throughout the hotel’s signature causeway and beach areas, with numerous booths and vendors from around the world offering beverages and each of the restaurants at the three hotels - The Walt Disney World Swan, Walt Disney World Dolphin, and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve - with their own areas serving up small plates of some of their favorite (and even new!) dishes.
- For more information about the event in its previous years, check out our Food and Wine Classic recaps.
- For more information about the event, and to book your stay at any of the three hotels, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com