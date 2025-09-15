Striking a Chord With Guests: Casey's Corner Pianist Grayson Smith Honored with Top Award
Fewer than 1% of all Disney cast members receive this honor.
As Walt Disney World continues to deliver this year’s round of Walt Disney Legacy Awards to deserving Cast Members, one recent recipient is someone who Magic Kingdom guests might see — or at least hear — during their park visits.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed that Casey’s Corner pianist Grayson Smith is the latest Walt Disney Legacy Award honoree.
- Smith’s kindness, warmth, and positivity were noted by his fellow cast members who nominated him for recognition.
- They also highlighted how Smith’s talent and performance help turn a typical stroll down Main Street into pure Disney magic.
- As you can see in the photo above, Smith will now don the special blue nametag, indicating that he’s a Legacy Award recipient.
- Incidentally, our own Bill Gowsell recently called out the Casey’s Corner pianist as one of the many cast members that made his summer trip even more magical.
About The Walt Disney Legacy Award:
- The Walt Disney Legacy Award is given to fewer than 1% of cast members across Disney Experiences.
- It’s meant to honor outstanding cast, crew, and Imagineers who follow in the footsteps of Walt Disney and bring his legacy forward.
- Specifically, honorees embody three Legacy qualities:
- Dream
- Create
- Inspire
- Cast members are able to submit nominations for their co-workers every few years.
- Then, the selected honorees are awarded with surprise ceremonies — like the one for Smith.
What They’re Saying:
- Grayson Smith, Walt Disney Legacy Award Recipient: “I’m so grateful, and so thrilled, it’s an amazing feeling. To be recognized in front of my friends and leaders, right here in Magic Kingdom, is something I’ll never forget."
- Magic Kingdom Vice President Sarah Riles: “Grayson has a gift for making every guest feel special. This Legacy Award is just a reflection of the magic he shares with all of us every single day. Because at Disney, it’s not just about the attractions, the fireworks, or even the churros, though those are great. It’s about people like Grayson, whose passion and heart make every visit to Magic Kingdom unforgettable."
Other Recent Legacy Award Winners Highlighted:
- The most complimented cast member, photographer Willie Jackson, was honored with the Legacy Award last month.
- Additionally, I’m excited to say that my friend Reuben at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs was also recently surprised with the award! Perhaps we’ll see a Disney Parks Blog feature on him soon as well?
Pro Tip:
- Whenever you see a cast member with a blue nametag in the Parks, be sure to congratulate them — you’re sure to make their day.
