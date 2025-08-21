Postcards from a Trip: The Walt Disney World Cast Members Make the Magic Real

We spent over a week at Walt Disney World this August. I have visited over twenty times in the last forty years, and each year, as I grew from a child to a parent with kids, I have always witnessed the magic that brings this part of Central Florida to life. Mickey is great, and Cinderella Castle is a sight to behold, but it’s the Cast Members of Walt Disney World that make the real magic.

I will always remember Hal from when I was a kid. He was the pilot and deckhand on the ferry from Fort Wilderness to Magic Kingdom in the 1980s. This was a man who asked me my name and said hello to me each morning we boarded the boat for our journey to Magic Kingdom. Hal was enthusiastic, kind, considerate, and funny. That was almost forty years ago, and I have not forgotten his genuine interest in me and my family.

Having just returned from our recent trip, I was amazed at how the Cast Members of Walt Disney World continue to make guest stays magical. It’s the approachable and kind-hearted individuals that bring customer service to the forefront and help make the trip an experience to remember.



Everywhere we went, Cast Members always greeted us, asked how we were doing, or tried their best to assist us by any means necessary. Even when we asked for an outrageous amount of coffee for our room, which is essential to stay motivated for the tens of thousands of steps we would take throughout the days, the Cast Member smiled, laughed, and said if we needed more to just ask.

Sitting for breakfast at Old Key West Resort, one Cast Member approached us, his name was Joe, and asked how we were doing, and what our plans were for the day. After telling him that we were off to EPCOT and I was going to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout for the first time, Joe was genuinely excited for me and told me that it was the smoothest roller coaster ride on property. After riding it, I understood what he meant and was pleased to add the ride to my list of favorites. The next morning, we met Joe again, he stopped us and asked me what I thought of Guardians. I described my joy from the ride experience, and he was excited for me. When we told him that it was our last day and we were leaving, he thanked us for visiting and hoped we would come back again.

This guy could have easily avoided us, but it was his approachable nature and friendly demeanor that is one of the cornerstones of Disney. It took only a couple of minutes of simple discussion to leave a lasting impact.

Joe is just one of dozens of Cast Members we interacted with that helped to make our trip the best. It is this friendly positive atmosphere that brings to life a trip, and helps solidify the joy that is had, and a desire to return.

Josh at Wilderness Lodge helped my son and I achieve the satisfaction of ordering a Buffalo Bison Burger even though we didn’t have a reservation, and for some reason I was unable to load my credit card onto the app for mobile order. Karen at Wilderness Lodge gave us a great tip about getting beignets at Port Orleans French Quarter. Norma-Anne went above and beyond describing to my daughter the smoothness of Flight of Passage and why she would love this incredible experience.

Each of these three Cast Members did their job but they could have done so much less and still accomplished their task at work the day we interacted with them. Instead, they each went above and beyond and helped ensure that our visit to Walt Disney World was excellent.

How could anyone not want to return to a place year after year where the people that work there welcome you home. Where the bus drivers see you running to make the bus, and they signal through the windshield to slow down and walk they won’t leave without you.

I have always appreciated the Cast Members, and after this trip, Disney needs to be celebrated for their efforts in making their destination a welcoming place that does its best to ensure everyone has fun. Sure, not everyone is perfect, however, after this recent trip, I encountered enough magic from the simple exchanges with the employees of Walt Disney World that puts other notable theme park destinations to shame.

Cast Members are truly the best part of Walt Disney World because they are the ones we see every day, at our resorts, on the buses or boats, taking our orders at the restaurants, or refilling our popcorn buckets as we scurry through the parks. The customer service standards that each Cast Member shows is what places Disney above everyone else. From the lifeguards who are constantly moving throughout their shifts to ensure safety in the pools, to the Cast Member that waves to us as we walk to our room. Everywhere you turn a guest is valued by the incredible people who fill the thousands of roles at Walt Disney World.

Outside of Casey’s on Main Street, a talented piano player plays an assortment of Disney musical medleys. He may have his back to the guests, but he has mirrors at the front of his piano, that he looks up into and nods to acknowledge the people who stand in awe of his talent.

Thank you to the people who make Walt Disney World vacations the trip of a lifetime.