Say Cheese! Most Complimented Disney Cast Member Gets a Picture-Perfect Award

The beloved PhotoPass photographer, who went viral for his joyful spirit, joins a rare group of honorees.

For 15 years, guests at Walt Disney World have had their magical moments captured by PhotoPass photographer Willie Jackson, whose infectious enthusiasm has become a cherished part of their vacation memories. This morning, Willie was surprised with the prestigious Walt Disney Legacy Award at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Willie Jackson, a 15-year PhotoPass photographer, has received the Walt Disney Legacy Award, an honor reserved for less than 1% of Disney Parks cast members worldwide who exemplify the qualities of Dream, Create, and Inspire.

This honor comes as no surprise to the thousands of guests Willie has encountered. He first made headlines in March 2024 as Walt Disney World’s most complimented Cast Member with over 1,000 guest compliments to his name, and has officially earned that title again in 2025.

1,000 guest compliments to his name, and has officially earned that title again in 2025. Willie’s pure enthusiasm for his role went viral on the official Disney Parks’ TikTok, garnering almost 2 million views.

Willie’s surprise award presentation is one of many that will happen over the next several weeks, as deserving cast members around the globe are welcomed into this very special group.

What They’re Saying

Willie Jackson, Cast Member: “I’m so joyful and grateful to receive The Walt Disney Legacy Award, I appreciate everyone who supported me from my leaders to peers, what an honor!"

Spreading the Magic

Willie Jackson's story highlights the incredible difference that cast members make every single day.

While Willie has received thousands of official compliments, guests have a powerful tool to recognize any cast member who creates a magical moment for them.

Using the My Disney Experience app, guests can easily submit a "Cast Compliment" by entering the cast member's name and hometown from their name tag. It’s a simple way to share your appreciation and ensure that their leaders know about the positive impact they are making.

About The Walt Disney Legacy Award:

The Walt Disney Legacy Award is the highest honor a cast member can receive. It was established to celebrate cast members who consistently carry on the values and legacy of Walt Disney himself.

Nominations for the award are made by fellow cast members.

Recipients are identifiable by their special blue name tags.

The three core qualities of the award—Dream, Create, and Inspire—are central to the Disney ethos. "Dream" represents supporting the vision of the company, "Create" signifies innovation and delivering a unique Disney experience, and "Inspire" embodies the spirit of encouraging and motivating others.

The award is a global program, recognizing cast members, Imagineers, and employees across every segment of The Walt Disney Company.

