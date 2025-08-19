Halloween Haunts Arrive at Disney Springs With Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and More!
Tricks and treats await at Disney Springs!
Halloween has crept into Walt Disney World Resort! Take a look at all of the spook-tacular shopping, ghoulish goodies, and eerie-sistible fun waiting for you at Disney Springs this Halloween season.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has officially kicked off the Halloween season, and Disney Springs is serving up spooky fun for all ages. From entertainment like the Skeleton Stiltwalkers and ZomBeatz Drummers to the brand-new Halloween overlay at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, it’s the perfect place to get into the spirit of the season.
- The Halloween Time festivities at the Walt Disney World resort run from August 15 to November 4, 2025.
Shopping
- The Mickey Family Halloween Collection brings a touch of park-inspired charm and cozy seasonal decor to your home. You can find the collection at World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, Disney’s Days of Christmas, and DisneyStyle.
- The Disney Cutie Ghost collection is already a fan favorite of the season with a soft pastel take on ghosts and ghouls. Be sure to check out this collection at World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, Disney’s Days of Christmas, and DisneyStyle.
- At the Marketplace Co-Op, you can showcase your favorites with the Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection, The Haunted Mansion Collection, and the Disney Villains Collection.
- Also at World of Disney, you can find the Winnie The Pooh Halloween Collection that showcases your favorite pals from The Hundred Acre Wood in their spookiest attire.
Dining
- The standout of Disney Springs’ seasonal bites is Jock Lindsay’s Halloween Hangar Bar. We recently visited The Halloween Hangar Bar for a first look at the frightfully fun decor and limited-time menu.
- Check out our complete guide to the seasonal sweets and treats at Disney Springs, featuring Amorette’s Patisserie, The Ganachery, and more festive favorites!
Play
- Elevate your Halloween fun when you spot the spirited Skeleton Stiltwalkers roaming Disney Springs!
- Catch this eerie entertainment in the Marketplace on Saturdays and Sundays from September 6 - October 26, 2025, and on Halloween night, Friday, October 31, 2025.
- Get into the groove of the grave as the ZomBeatz Drummers bring an (un)dead rhythm to Disney Springs.
- Catch their hauntingly fun beats in Town Center every Friday and Saturday from September 5–October 31, 2025.
- The Squad Ghouls A Cappella Group will serenade you with spine-tingling harmonies and ghostly good vibes.
- Catch their chillingly beautiful performances at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage every Saturday from September 6–October 25, 2025, plus a special show on Friday, October 31, 2025.
- Get your groove on with the Roving Pumpkin DJ spinning Disney hits and kid-friendly jams throughout the Marketplace.
- Catch the pumpkin-powered beats every night from August 19 through October 31, 2025.
- Snap a Spooky Portrait! Visit Disney PhotoPass Studio for Halloween-themed backdrops and professional portraits.
