You've Got A Friend in Disney Photopass Photographers as New "Toy Story" Magic Shot Arrives at Walt Disney World
You have been chosen....if you wait in the appropriate photographer queue.
A new Toy Story-themed Tiny World Magic Shot is now available from Disney Photopass photographers at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney PhotoPass has debuted a new photo option that can be enjoyed while at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
- Located in Toy Story Land, the new Tiny World Magic Shot can be found, making those who partake feel like larger than life toys alongside Buzz Lightyear and the surrounding landscape of the area.
- The magic backdrop also includes the iconic cloud landscape of the Toy Story films, but other clouds that feature other imagery from the film, which also happens to be featured in the land.
- This includes one of the green aliens, and the Pizza Planet rocket - both featured in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction nearby.
- The new Tiny World Magic Shot is available now at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and joins other available options throughout Walt Disney World, including a Tiny World Magic Shot at EPCOT in front of Spaceship Earth, and another at Magic Kingdom in the Hub area.
- This new Magic Shot also joins other new Magic Shots (not Tiny World) at EPCOT that have debuted as part of the International Food & Wine Festival, which include Max Goof and his friend Bobby from A Goofy Movie alongside a leaning tower of Cheese-a, as well as Ember and her father Bernie from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Elemental.
