Cheddar Whizzy! New PhotoPass Magic Shots Are Set To Debut at EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival

Some animated favorites are set to debut in Disney PhotoPass form!

With the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival on approach, fans can get their hands on a number of special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots that will be available during the Festival.

What’s Happening:

There was a lot of news that came out of a special event at Walt Disney World

Starting in just a few days on August 28th, the ever-popular EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival invites guests to discover an array of global marketplaces throughout the park, serving up food & drink inspired by countries and cultures around the world.

As part of the fun, guests will also be able to find Disney PhotoPass photographers with their new offerings.

Sure to be a favorite magic shot, guests visiting EPCOT during the International Food & Wine Festival can get their picture (virtually) alongside Max and Bobby from A Goofy Movie, while the guests themselves hold their very own “Leaning Tower of Cheese-a".

During the upcoming festival, fans can also get a Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot with Ember and her father, Bernie, from the recent Pixar Animation Studios hit, Elemental.

A new prop shot pays homage to EPCOT’s most popular original character, Figment, and his home at the Imagination! Pavilion. A piece of luggage that guests can hold for their photo sports stickers representing the pavilion and luggage tag, denoting ownership by the one and only Figment.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival starts on August 28th and continues through November 22nd, 2025.

