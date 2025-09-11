Photos: Private A-Frame Cabins Begin to Rise as Construction Continues on Disney Lakeshore Lodge at Walt Disney World

The looming structure that is Disney Lakeshore Lodge continues to rise over Pioneer Hall and along the shores of Bay Lake. Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress on Walt Disney World’s newest resort hotel.

From the grounds of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, you’ll be hard-pressed not to notice the gigantic tower rising over Pioneer Hall. The basic structure of the building appears to be complete, with work taking place on enclosing the structure.

Along the shores of Bay Lake, A-frame shaped units similar to the Bora Bora Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village or the Cascade Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge are being constructed.

From the waters of Bay Lake, you can really see the large scale of Disney Lakeshore Lodge, which occupies the former location of River Country – Walt Disney World’s first water park that closed in the early 2000s and became more notorious as a location of (forbidden) urban exploration in the subsequent years.

Specific details are scarce regarding the newly announced Disney Lakeshore Lodge, outside of a similar idea to an earlier announced and later scrapped project (Reflections — A Disney Lakeside Lodge), which was that the property will still take inspiration from the “majesty of nature" as well as its influence on Disney artists. There is no official timeline for the resort, outside of an opening that is expected sometime in 2027.

More Walt Disney World News: