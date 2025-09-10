Savor the Journey: Morimoto Asia Celebrates Their 10th Anniversary With "Passport to Morimoto Asia" Program
The culinary celebration kicks off with exclusive events, signature tastings, and special experiences.
In honor of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is set to debut a year-long "Passport to Morimoto Asia" program.
What’s Happening:
- Starting on October 1, 2025, the "Passport to Morimoto Asia" initiative will showcase a different pan-Asian country each month with a featured dish and cocktails, inviting guests to collect stamps in a custom-designed passport.
- "Passport to Morimoto Asia" offerings include:
October 2025 - Japan: Okinawa Soba + Awamori Sour
November 2025 - Korea: Sundubu Jjigae + Soju & "Sprite"
December 2025 - Thailand: Pad Thai + Reconstructed Thai Tea
January 2026 - Vietnam: A-5 Wagyu Pho + Jackfruit Mojito
February 2026 - Mongolia: Khuushuur + Mongolian Milk Tea
March 2026 - Singapore: Singapore Chicken Rice + Rhubarb Singapore Sling
- Other "Passport to Morimoto Asia" dishes not pictured include:
- April 2026 - Malaysia: Kapitan Chicken w/Coconut Rice + Tamarind Margarita
- May 2026 - Philippines: Adobo Tacos + Pandan Espresso Martini
- June 2026 - Taiwan: Lu Rou Fan + Baijiu Bijou
- July 2026 - India: Chicken 65 + Porter Flip
- August 2026 - Indonesia: Nasi Goreng + Coco-Kece
- September 2026 - China: Dongpo Pork + Pomelo Paloma
- Those who collect 12 stamps will receive an invitation to an exclusive reception at Morimoto Asia, hosted by Chef Morimoto himself.
- Guests who collect all 24 unique stamps will be awarded a weekend getaway to Boston, featuring an event at TD Garden, dinner for two, and a complimentary hotel stay.
- On September 14, 2025, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs will launch its year-long 10th anniversary celebration with a spectacular day of culinary artistry and entertainment, starting with a dazzling bluefin tuna carving ceremony led by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.
- Guests can enjoy Instagram-worthy meet-and-greets, sample Chef Morimoto’s renowned sake, and indulge in tastings of signature dishes such as Peking Duck, ramen, and takoyaki, all paired with a curated selection of cocktails, beer, and sake.
- With two seating times available and limited capacity, tickets start at $125+ per person or $650+ for a four-person booth that includes VIP experiences. Guests attending the event will also be the first to receive a “Passport to Morimoto Asia.
- For more details on Morimoto Asia’s 10th Anniversary celebration and passport program, visit Morimoto Asia’s website.
What They’re Saying:
- Chef Masaharu Morimoto - "For 10 years, it has been a great pleasure to share my food and vision with guests at Disney Springs. This journey continues because of my team’s passion and dedication, and they inspire me every day. I look forward to the next 10 years, bringing new ideas and flavors to everyone who visits."
