Enzo’s Hideaway to Host First-Ever Mindful Midday Pairing Featuring Non-Alcoholic Spirits
The first of its kind event will take place on Saturday, October 11th, 2025.
Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs is introducing a new twist on a pairing event with the first-ever Mindful Midday Pairing.
What’s Happening:
- In partnership with non-alcoholic spirits brand Aplós, Enzo’s Hideaway will host the first-ever Mindful Midday Pairing event on October 11th, 2025.
- The harmonious afternoon will feature the Italian culinary delights that Enzo’s is known for, matched with innovative botanical beverages that are non-alcoholic.
- As the afternoon unfolds, guests will enjoy a curated three-course Italian lunch, with each dish thoughtfully matched to an Aplós-based, alcohol-free cocktail.
- They will also hear from both Executive Chef of Enzo’s Hideaway Ben Dodaro and Aplós Liquid Creative Director Lynnette Marrero, as they share insights on their creations.
- The event will kick off at 1:00 p.m. in the restaurant’s exclusive private space. Capacity is limited, and even though it will be alcohol-free, the event is still reserved for guests 21 and over.
- Tickets, which are $75 per person, plus tax & 20% prepaid gratuity, are now available.
Mindful Midday Pairing Menu
Antipasto
- Beverage: Classic Americano
- Food Pairing: Porchetta con Insalata - Crispy porchetta, arugula, fennel, citrus, white balsamic and tangerine extra virgin olive oil
Primo
- Beverage: Coriander Sky
- Food Pairing: Lumache alla Vodka con Gamberi - Housemade pasta, grilled shrimp, tomato cream, ‘nduja, parmigiano-reggiano and salsa verde
Dolce
- Beverage: Granita al Melone
- Food Pairing: Melon shaved ice and mint
