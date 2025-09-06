Sweet and Spooky: Delicious New Fall Treats Arrive at EPCOT’s Karamell-Küche
Fall lovers will want to head straight to Germany on their next trip to EPCOT!
Show off your sweet and spooky side with some delicious new fall treats now available at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, a selection of new Werther’s Original Caramel treats are now available at Karamell-Küche in Germany at EPCOT.
- The new items available at Karamell-Küche include:
- Minnie Witch Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther's Original Caramel and milk chocolatey coating with milk chocolatey candies, orange sanding sugar, and chocolatey witch hat
- Mickey Pumpkin Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther's Original Caramel and orange chocolatey coating with fondant features
- Werther's Original Caramel Gourmet Pretzel: Crunchy pretzel with Werther's Original Caramel, apple oat topping, and white chocolatey drizzle
- Werther's Original Caramel Apple Crisp Pie: Apple pie with Werther's Original Caramel and oat crumble topping
- Werther's Original Bananas Foster Caramel: Werther's Original Banana-flavored Caramel Square with banana chip and toasted brown sugar
