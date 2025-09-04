From Foxes to Feelings: Check Out Walt Disney World's Adorable New Character Crewnecks
Get a head start on your fall wardrobe with the new collection.
An adorable collection of character-themed crewnecks have arrived at Walt Disney World, highlighting Disney cats, The Fox and the Hound, Inside Out 2, and The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new collection of character-themed crewnecks now available at Disney Springs’ Disney Style shop.
- The collection features a wrap around design with both printed characters and embroidery.
- The Walt Disney World branded sweatshirts come in really soft colors with designs inspired by Disney cats, The Fox and the Hound, Inside Out 2, and The Lion King.
- Each of the adult-sized designs run for $59.99, which is pleasantly cheaper than similar long sleeve options like Spirit Jerseys.
- Let’s take a look at the new apparel!
Walt Disney World Disney Cats Crewneck
Walt Disney World Fox and the Hound Crewneck
Walt Disney World Inside Out 2 Crewneck
Walt Disney World The Lion King Crewneck
- The designs are currently unavailable on Disney Store.
Speaking of Animals…:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s new Tropical Americas area has reached a new milestone, as most of DinoLand U.S.A. is now behind construction walls.
- The Boneyard play area closed on September 1st, joining the already shuttered Chester & Hester's DinoRama which closed earlier this year.
- The popular DINOSAUR attraction is slated to close on February 2nd, meaning fans will have until February 1st to help Dr. Seeker on his time traveling mission to capture an iguanodon.
- The new area will invite guests into the fictional town of Pueblo Esperanza, where they will be able to head out on adventures inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones.
