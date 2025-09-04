From Foxes to Feelings: Check Out Walt Disney World's Adorable New Character Crewnecks

Get a head start on your fall wardrobe with the new collection.

An adorable collection of character-themed crewnecks have arrived at Walt Disney World, highlighting Disney cats, The Fox and the Hound, Inside Out 2, and The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new collection of character-themed crewnecks now available at Disney Springs

The collection features a wrap around design with both printed characters and embroidery.

The Walt Disney World branded sweatshirts come in really soft colors with designs inspired by Disney cats, The Fox and the Hound, Inside Out 2, and The Lion King .

and . Each of the adult-sized designs run for $59.99, which is pleasantly cheaper than similar long sleeve options like Spirit Jerseys.

Let’s take a look at the new apparel!

Walt Disney World Disney Cats Crewneck

Walt Disney World Fox and the Hound Crewneck

Walt Disney World Inside Out 2 Crewneck

Walt Disney World The Lion King Crewneck

The designs are currently unavailable on Disney Store.

