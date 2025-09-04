Skiing Season is Almost Over: Blizzard Beach's Annual Closure Begins September 8th

Typhoon Lagoon will still be available through November 14th.

Summer season at the Walt Disney World resort has come to a close, and it's time to get your final rides on Summit Plummet before Blizzard Beach closes for its annual refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

This summer, Walt Disney World invited guests into a splashing season of water park fun, with both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon

But like a good summer vacation, all good things come to an end.

As we enter fall, Blizzard Beach will be closing for its annual closure beginning on Monday, September 8th.

That means, those looking to head to the ski resort on meltdown have until Sunday to get their final rides on the park's incredible waterslides, including the 120 foot tall Summit Plummet.

As of now, Disney has yet to announce a reopening date for the Animal Kingdom

Guests visiting the resort between now and November 14th can experience water park fun at Typhoon Lagoon.

Typhoon Lagoon hours from November 15th through March 3rd state “no times available."

Hopefully, next summer, we will see the return of both parks being open once again!

Kuzcotopia at Typhoon Lagoon:

This past weekend, as a part of Destination D23, Kuzcotopia took over Typhoon Lagoon for an evening of llama-rific fun!

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Emperor’s New Groove, fans got to embark on an exciting celebration full of activities, meet and greets, and dance parties in honor of the Disney Animation film.

