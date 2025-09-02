DinoLand USA Under Construction: Large Portions of the Land Now Behind Walls

Walls are going up all over DinoLand USA

With the closures of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama and The Boneyard in DinoLand USA, much of the land is now hidden behind construction walls.

What’s Happening:

Construction walls have gone up around The Boneyard, following its final day of operation yesterday, September 1, 2025.

These walls join the already existing construction walls around the former Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama area that closed early this year.

Take a look at the current state of the walls surrounding the land:

A Large mound of dirt sits where the former giant Dino-Rama dinosaur once stood.

The pathway and area that once housed a Wilderness Explorer location is also hidden behind construction walls.

Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama went extinct earlier this year and the walls are decorated with Tropical Americas

The pathway into Dinoland USA is now blocked off, so Disney can begin excavating The Boneyard.

About The Tropical Americas Project at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace Dinoland USA.

and attractions in the area set to replace Dinoland USA. The Indiana Jones ride will replace the current Dinosaur attraction, though it’s expected to offer a distinct experience from the Anaheim version.

ride will replace the current Dinosaur attraction, though it’s expected to offer a distinct experience from the Anaheim version. The Encanto attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.

attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room. A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.

Construction on the project officially commenced in January

The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.

More Animal Kingdom News:

